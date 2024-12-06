New York Jets Move C.J. Mosley to Injured Reserve Before Dolphins Game
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will not play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. In fact, he won’t play for at least the next four weeks.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced they were moving Mosley to injured reserve on Friday, which will keep him off the field for four games as he continues to recover from a neck injury that is a herniated disc.
“It’s the best decision for us and for our organization,” Ulbrich said.
Meanwhile, he listed both running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner as doubtful for Sunday, which would put the Jets down their top running back and cornerback.
Mosley, a 10-year veteran, has been out since he suffered the neck injury before the New England Patriots game on Oct. 27. He’s been given ample time to recover, but the Associated Press reported he had a herniated disc in mid-November. The Jets officially list him with a neck injury.
Mosley practiced fully on Wednesday but was a non-participant on Thursday and Friday.
He’s been hurt for a good portion of the season. He’s played in just four games, with 17 tackles.
By moving him to IR the Jets open up a roster spot. But that could also be the season for Mosley. There are just five games left and he must sit out the next four. He could, theoretically, be activated for the season finale. But it’s questionable whether that would be in anyone’s best interest.
Mosley has been with the Jets since the 2019 season. He sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and re-signed with New York before this season. That two-year, $17.25 million deal continues into 2025, but he carries a larger cap hit next season at $12.78 million.
With a new general manager and a new head coach coming to the organization, it’s unclear what the 32-year-old’s future may be in New York. He could return in 2025 or new leadership could release him and take the cap hit.
Hall (knee) and Gardner (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday or Friday. Hall suffered his knee injury before the bye week and played last week for New York. Gardner suffered his hamstring injury last Sunday.
Neither has missed a game due to injury so far this season.
Players that are questionable include right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), left tackle Olu Fashanu (toe), cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers (illness) and offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin).
Players with no injury designation include wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (finger), offensive lineman John Simpson (illness) and