New York Jets Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis Against Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets are counting the weeks until they can truly turn the page on this era of the franchise. But, for now, the Jets face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
CBS will broadcast the game.
The Jets (3-9) have lost eight of their last nine games, dating back to September. The fact that New York was 2-1 to start the season seems almost quaint at this point in the season.
Owner Woody Johnson will work on finding a new general manager and a new head coach after the season. For now, he’s working with The 33rd Team to help vet candidates.
Meanwhile, everyone will be watching quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s not just his play on the field, which is sub-par. It’s the question of whether New York may bench him at some point. It’s also his Netflix docuseries, “Enigma,” which was announced this week.
There’s always drama around the Jets, especially when they’re bad.
The Dolphins (5-7) are trying to stay in the AFC playoff race and enter the game having won three of their last four contests. It’s the first of two meetings with the Jets, which may bode well for their playoff hopes. The other matchup is the season finale at MetLife Stadium.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Miami Dolphins 28, New York Jets 13
The Dolphins have a reason to play, and while the Jets haven’t officially been eliminated, their season is as good as over. If last year’s games were any indication, Miami is the better team, and playing in that heat won’t be a positive for New York.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Miami Dolphins 31, New York Jets 21
I’m done picking the Jets. Even next week against Jacksonville. I’m taking the Jags.
It’s a little easier this week with the Dolphins because Miami is clearly playing better than Ne York and has more on the line. I have a hard time seeing the Dolphins coming out flat in this one.
Miami has been a house of horrors for the Jets, as ESPN pointed out. New York has scored just three touchdowns in Miami in its last six trips and hasn’t beaten the Dolphins on the road since 2014. The fact that New York hasn’t scored at least 30 points in a game this season hasn’t helped.
That won’t change this week, especially with running back Breece Hall out due to injury. Same goes for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Both are doubtful for the game. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is on injured reserve and may miss the rest of the season.