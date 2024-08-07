New York Jets Add Ex-Giants Running Back, Release Former Fordham Receiver
The New York Jets swapped out a wide receiver in favor of adding a running back to their 90-man training camp roster on Wednesday afternoon.
The Jets announced the signing of running back Deon Jackson, who was released by the New York Giants in May. Making room for Jackson, the Green & White cut undrafted rookie receiver Hamze El-Zayat.
New York's stable of running backs lost one member last week when Tarik Cohen abruptly announced his retirement. While placing Cohen on the Reserve/Retired list, the Jets reportedly worked out Jackson along with three free-agent 2020 draft picks — Eno Benjamin, Anthony McFarland and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
Apparently seeing enough from the tryout, the Jets eventually settled on the undrafted Jackson. The 25-year-old Duke product made 25 regular season appearances for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and 2022.
After being released by the Colts two weeks into the 2023 season, Jackson spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Giants. During 29-game NFL career, he has shown the ability to be an effective receiver out of the backfield. Jackson has secured 35 of 40 targets for 223 yards. In 2022, he led all Colts ball carriers with 30 receptions for 209 yards.
As a rusher, Jackson has accumulated 283 yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries. He joins a Jets RB competition for the right to back up starter Breece Hall. Fourth-round rookie Braelon Allen, fifth-round rookie Isaiah Davis, 2023 fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda and former Practice Squad player Xazavian Valladay are all in the mix for reps.
Meanwhile, El-Zayat, who began his collegiate career at Bronx-based Fordham before transferring to Eastern Michigan in 2022, went to the same high school as Saleh in Dearborn, MI. The former Fordham starter made a noteworthy catch during Tuesday's practice, but finds himself looking for a job 24 hours later.
"He made a nice play on the sideline. He did a really nice job. I think he's got like 1,000 people coming to the game this weekend," said Saleh on Tuesday.
The Jets also activated veteran wide receiver Mike Wiliams from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Wednesday. Already counting against the 90-man training camp roster limit, the offseason free-agent addition can now begin practicing.