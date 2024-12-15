New York Jets Star Duo Explodes For Massive Day In Win Over Jacksonville Jaguars
The New York Jets were finally able to do it: close out a close game late.
Aaron Rodgers and longtime confidant Davante Adams caught fire late and led the Jets to a 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The New York offense showed some signs of life early, which is not always the case.
A fake punt converted by safety Ashtyn Davis breathed life into the team and then Rodgers found Garrett Wilson for back-to-back big gains, including a touchdown pass.
Jacksonville then brought the game to halt in the second half, with an 11-minute drive that destroyed any momentum.
The Jets only had three drives in the first half, two of them ending in punts.
Wilson had grown increasingly frustrated with his role in the struggles, despite his early success. Cameras caught him complaining about either the play calling or with Rodgers' decision-making on the sideline when talking to a coach.
Rodgers focused much more on getting Adams the ball for the rest of the game.
When they get both wide receivers involved in the game plan, good things happen. That's how they beat the Houston Texans and drove the Miami Dolphins to overtime. The issue has been getting that done consistently.
Adams and Rodgers connected late again for the 71-yard touchdown that surged New York ahead at the end of the game. They connected for 41 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown as well.
The future Hall of Fame duo connected for nine catches with 198 yards and two scores on the day. It was a vintage performance. It was Adam's second best game of his career.
Breece Hall was back in the lineup after missing last week's game and struggled to get going, especially on the ground.
Hall had just nine carries for 30 yards in this one. He was also subdued in the passing game, just two catches for 21 yards
It is a nightmare scenario when the 41-year-old Rodgers is the team's leading rusher.
Granted, it was a randomly eventful day on the ground for the normally statue of a quarterback. He had four carries for 40 yards. It's just the 13th time in his career that he had at least that many and only the second time since 2019.
Defensively, this was actually one of the better games that Mac Jones put together against the Jets defense. They were without D.J. Reed at corner, who has been their best defensive back, and his absence was felt.
Jones was 31-of-45 for 294 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. One of the interceptions was Sauce Gardner's first of the year.
New York improves to 4-10 on the season with the win.