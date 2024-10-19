New York Jets Star Receiver Set for Intriguing Matchup in Debut
The New York Jets are going to see the debut of their recently acquired star receiver this weekend and it will be against a rising talent at cornerback.
In previewing the weekend of football, Pro Football Focus put the spotlight on the matchup between Jets receiver Davante Adams and Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr.
"Given the comfort of Aaron Rodgers and Adams, it’s not unlikely that the veteran receiver sees a sizable workload this week despite his limited time to prepare and get acclimated to his new teammates," said Mason Cameron. "That presents a troubling matchup for Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr., who has struggled to maintain a consistent level of coverage on the back-end. The second-year corner has earned just a 53.3 coverage grade and a 94.3 passer rating into his coverage."
Porter was called on to cover Adams for a few snaps when Pittsburgh took on the Las Vegas Raiders last season.
The receiver was targeted three times but came up with just one catch for 12 yards. He had the last laugh in that one, though, as he finished the day with 13 catches for 172 yards and two scores. The Steelers walked out of that one with a win.
Porter did what he could to cover him when he was in charge of the six-time Pro Bowler.
He'll likely get a lot more of the duty this time around as he has become a much more important part of the secondary since then.
The sophomore defender has had a rocky season. He's given up 16 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets this season. He has one interception and one pass breakup.
Adams will look to pick up the offense quickly and continue to make Porter's second season a struggle.
The veteran had 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown in the three games that he played for the Raiders this year.
Last time he played with Aaron Rodgers under center, he had 123 catches for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns. He caught 73 career touchdown passes with the Green Bay Packers. There is plenty of pre-existing chemistry between the two.
While he didn't get off to a particularly hot start this season, he hasn't shown many signs to be worried about his ability at 32 years old.
A reunion with his quarterback that he had for the first eight years of his career could be just what he needs to get back on top.