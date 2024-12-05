New York Jets Star Sauce Gardner’s Status for Miami Dolphins Game Unclear
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday, the first day of preparation for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Miami.
The Jets (3-9) will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but that feels more like a formality at this point. New York will start its search for a new head coach and general manager at season’s end, and that could for quarterback, too.
As for Gardner, he is likely a part of the Jets’ future plans, no matter who is in leadership next season. So, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said they’re still assessing the severity of Gardner’s injury.
"If he’s feeling good and he’s ready to rock and roll, then we’ll let him play,” Ulbrich said during his media availability. “If not, this is not a game we want him at half-speed.”
Ulbrich indicated that part of the equation is Miami’s (5-7) speedy receiving corps, led by Tyreek Hill. He said that’s not the type of team he wants Gardner to face if he’s not 100%.
Gardner has been a bit polarizing this season as he hasn’t picked off a pass in two years and his tackling, at times, has been suspect, most notably in a loss against Arizona in which the Jets missed 20 tackles for the second time this season.
He has 39 total tackles, with 29 solo, including a sack and six passes defender. Only D.J. Reed (nine) has defended more passes this season.
Still, he’s quickly carved out credentials as one of the game’s top young cornerbacks that makes it highly unlikely that New York won’t exercise his fifth-year contract option this offseason, something it can do because Gardner was a first-round pick three years ago.
In his first two seasons he was named NFL defensive rookie of the year in 2022, earned two first-team All-Pro nods and two Pro Bowl berths. He was also named to the PFWA all-rookie team in 2022.
Gardner wasn’t the only player to miss practice on Wednesday. Running back Breece Hall (knee), right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) all missed the workout due to injuries.
Ulbrich said it’s likely that Moses will play in spite of a shoulder injury that he said would probably take most players out of the lineup.
Rookie Olu Fashanu (toe) was a limited participant, while wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (finger) were full participants.