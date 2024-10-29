Top New York Jets Players From Patriots Loss Shows Stars Aren't Enough
The New York Jets might have reached rock bottom this past week against the New England Patriots, despite some stars stepping up to the task.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup, and it was mostly familiar names near the top of the list for the Jets.
The team's highest graded player of the day was Quinnen Williams, who has battled plenty of peaks and valleys this season, but came out of the other end with one of his best days yet.
Williams logged five pressures on the day, including a season-high 1.5 sacks. He had three total tackle with two stops in run game. It wasn't a perfectly clean outing, however, as he did miss a tackle.
When he's going, it usually means good things are happening on the defensive line, but nothing opened up for his teammates.
The New York defensive line has been a massive disappointment this season, including Williams despite his solid day of work.
Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Michael Carter II was surprisingly the only effective cornerback for the Jets and received the second-highest grade at 81.0.
Carter was only targeted twice in 21 coverage snaps and allowed one catch for one yard.
Both Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed had disappointing days, each giving up around 50 yards through the air and missing tackles.
This was one of the few position groups where the star players were a let down and the role player stepped up.
The third-highest graded players for New York was on the offensive side with the ball with Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin finishing tied at 78.6.
Wilson has looked like the real winner of the Davante Adams trade so far, continuing his hot stretch. He posted five catches for 113 yards on eight targets in this one.
He's been able to draw matchups with second and third cornerbacks on the depth chart rather than being shadowed by team's top guys now.
Conklin had three catches of his own for 42 yards and a score. He's on pace for a disappointing campaign in the final season of his contract, so don't be surprised if they decide to invest in an upgrade at tight end next year.
All in all, some expected players stepped up in this one. Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and Tyron Smith all had solid days without being named to this list. Still, it wasn't enough to finally break back into the win column. The supporting staff will need to be better next week.