New York Jets Star After Seahawks Loss: ‘I Felt Like I Lost Us The Game’
The New York Jets had a bad fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, a game that ended up being a 26-21 loss.
Much of the focus was on how the defense cratered on Seattle’s final scoring drive, which include four penalties that helped extend the drive.
But to running back Breece Hall, he had a hand in it, too.
With the Jets leading 21-16 and trying to get the game back to a two-score lead, Hall fumbled on the fourth play of a drive, which led to a turnover to the Seahawks at the Seahawks 41. It was an 11-yard gain that could have, at minimum, put the Jets into field goal range.
Instead, the Seahawks turned it into a field goal of their own and cut the Jets’ lead to two points early in the fourth quarter.
So, it didn’t lead to the game-winning score. But, in the aftermath, Hall was not happy with himself, telling reporters that this season has been the “most trying year of my life” and blaming himself for the loss.
“Just having a lot of expectations for myself and not having been on the successful side of it,” Hall said. “You know, you go work hard every day, but there are no excuses for it. If I can't take care of the ball I shouldn't be in the game. I've got to be got to be better regardless. I felt like today, I lost us the game. So you never feel good about that, especially being a competitive person.”
Hall, as he has most of the season, had a productive day, but didn’t overwhelm defenses. He only rushed 12 times, but he gained 60 yards and scored a two-point conversion. He didn’t catch a pass, which is unusual for him. But, he spent the week nursing a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago and was given the go-ahead to play on Friday.
The Jets used Braelon Allen early in the game as a change-of-pace back and gave another rookie Isaiah Davis, more reps in the offense. He only rushed one time, but he caught a shovel pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and scored his first NFL touchdown.
That was in the first half when the Jets scored all 21 of their points, including a Rodgers connection to wide receiver Davante Adams and a 99-yard kickoff return by Kene Nwangwu.
Plus, Hall had two fumbles on Sunday. The Jets were able to recover the other one. Plus, the normally sure-handed Hall has fumbled six times, but only lost twice. He fumbled a combined two times in his first two seasons and didn’t lose a fumble.