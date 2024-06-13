New York Jets Star Sends Cryptic Message About His Minicamp Absence
This offseason gave New York Jets fans hope once again that they might be able to become contenders for the first time in what feels like a long time.
Their 13-year playoff drought certainly suggests that, and the entire organization was focused on doing whatever they could to make sure this roster was in the best position to put an end to this deficiency.
With their offensive line being such a hindrance last season, general manager Joe Douglas brought in three new players to become starters. That hopefully will allow a healthy Aaron Rodgers to find his upgraded weapons down the field so they can put points on the board.
With a near-perfect attendance record during OTAs, there was some concern when it was revealed that their superstar quarterback was going to miss mandatory minicamp in an absence that is considered unexcused.
Robert Saleh says he and the future Hall of Famer are on the same page, but his lack of presence has caused many people to criticize the veteran signal caller.
The Rodgers news has largely masked their other notable absence as Haason Reddick has still not reported to the Jets after being acquired via trade this offseason.
There was some thought he might not show up, but he made it official on Tuesday.
Reddick sparked some more speculation about the situation with a cryptic social media post.
What he is referencing isn't really known.
Sure, there's likely some people out there who are speculating about the true reason behind his holdout and what could come out of it if nothing gets resolved, but this is also a situation Reddick put himself into.
Yes, he's searching for a new contract, something New York knew prior to trading for him, but he also could have shown up for OTAs and mandatory minicamp and done some work on the side to avoid all of this.
His complete no-show opens up room for speculation.
Contract negotiations could be ongoing between Reddick and Douglas right now, and this all could get resolved so he is ready to report prior to preseason, but the longer the star edge rusher stays away from the team, the more everything will get scrutinized.