New York Jets Star Shares How He's Building Chemistry Despite Not Practicing
The New York Jets knew they needed to make some major upgrades this offseason if they were going to capitalize on their window with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
After losing the first year due to injury four snaps into the season, general manager Joe Douglas went "all in" to protect the star quarterback and give him solid weapons to throw to outside of Garrett Wilson.
Whether that comes to fruition will be seen, but having Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses as their bookend tackles and bringing in Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley certainly helps.
If everything goes right, big-play wide receiver Williams will be able to open things up for Wilson on the other side, allowing both to get one-on-one opportunities where they can take advantage of certain matchups.
The former Los Angeles Chargers star hit the open market following his torn ACL in Week 3 of last year and he continues to rehab so he can be full strength for the start of the season.
He's eyeing being on the field for Week 1, saying, "For the season, for sure. That's my goal to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all, give this team a chance, win the big thing," according to team reporter Caroline Hendershot.
When bringing in new players who have to understand a new offense, there is always concern about the learning curve it will take to fully comprehend the concepts.
That's why the fact Rodgers is skipping mandatory minicamp has been such a topic of conversation.
Williams addressed the subject of building chemistry since he's not yet been able to hit the practice field as he continues to rehab his knee.
"Well, for me it's in the meetings. Being in the meetings, talking to Allen [Lazard], Allen knows the offense. So just talking to him, asking him like the ins and outs, because I'm not actually out there running the play. So just, 'oh, when you line up right here, how does Aaron [Rodgers] like you to do it at the top of this route?' or talking to Aaron in the weight room or something. Just going over stuff. But it's more mental stuff right now in the receiver room or in the meeting room, just talking to the guys," he said.
That's certainly interesting.
For a veteran player like Williams, he has shown he can play at the NFL level, so as long as he is healthy then he should be able to make an impact.
Understanding the nuances is what will make his presence truly felt for a unit that needs as many playmakers as possible if they're going to win their division and make a deep playoff run.