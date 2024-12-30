New York Jets Star’s Milestone Shows Team Faces Easy Choice on His Future
Reports circulated on Sunday that Garrett Wilson might ask for a trade from the New York Jets if the team decides to keep Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport provided that update.
Well, Wilson had another rock-solid afternoon on Sunday, as he caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
In doing so, the third-year wide receiver joined a short list of players that have had incredible starts to their career. It also should have made the Jets’ decision on whether to keep Wilson or Rodgers rather easy.
Wilson now has 97 receptions for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns. His receptions and touchdowns are both single-season career highs and he can pass his single-season yardage high of 1,103 yards next week against Miami.
Wilson became the fifth player in NFL history to post at least 80 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. The list includes Odell Beckham Jr, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas.
Wilson started his career in 2022 with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He was named the AP’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts.
He followed that up with a campaign in 2023 in which he had 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
Under normal circumstances, there would be no question about keeping Wilson. He is about to enter his fourth season in the NFL and, because he was a first-round pick, the Jets can exercise a fifth-year option on him and then work on a long-term deal.
But, the Jets (4-12) are not in normal circumstances. Rodgers is a 41-year-old quarterback who carries a massive cap hit for the Jets the next two years and cutting him, whether it’s a pre-June 1 cut or a post-June 1 cut, will be difficult.
Per Rapoport, if the Jets opt to keep Rodgers next season, Wilson could decide to ask for a trade. He is reportedly frustrated by a lack of looks and there’s been tension between the two since an argument during training camp.
Rodgers has said for weeks that he’ll need a month to figure out if he wants to play next season. The Jets are currently searching for a new general manager and head coach.
This should be an easy decision for the Jets. Rodgers may have one more decent year left in him. Wilson has an entire career of elite production ahead of him, reinforced by the fact that he’s produced with several quarterbacks. New York should be catering to Wilson and not to Rodgers for 2025.
But, then again, this is the Jets. Nothing is a given.