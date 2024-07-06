New York Jets Urged to Pursue Bizarre Trade with Dallas Cowboys
The New York Jets made a great move in NFL free agency this offseason, signing veteran wide receiver Mike Williams. It was a move that took the offense to a much higher level of potential.
Williams, a former star wideout for the Los Angeles Chargers, is coming back from a torn ACL. However, he's expecting to be back on the field and back to 100 percent to start the year.
While the Jets are excited to see what Williams can do as their No. 2 wideout behind Garrett Wilson, one NFL analyst has suggested that the team should trade him before the season gets underway.
As shared by Heavy, a Bleacher Report trade proposal suggested a wild and bizarre trade that would send Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.
Trading Williams would make no sense at all. He is going to give Aaron Rodgers another legitimate weapon to work with in 2024.
During the 2023 season with the Chargers, Williams ended up playing in just three games before his injury occurred. He caught 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.
Back in 2022, he played closer to a full season. He played in 13 games, racking up 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns.
Clearly, Williams has the potential to be an elite No. 2 option for New York. Trading him shouldn't and isn't a consideration.
At 29 years old, Williams signed with the Jets to play a "prove it" season. He inked a one-year, $10 million contract with New York. Williams is clearly targeting earning a much bigger contract next offseason.
Assuming he can get back to full health, playing with a quarterback like Rodgers should help him do just that.
If the Jets' offense can live up to its full potential, the team has a very good chance of being a sleeper Super Bowl contender. The defense should be among the NFL's best.
Expect to see Williams get back on the field and end up making the impact that New York saw him making when they signed him. He's not going to be traded and will be a key part of the Jets' goals of getting into the playoffs and making a run in the postseason.