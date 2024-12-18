NFL Analyst Teases Mike Vrabel's Coaching Future is ‘Spoken For’ Next Season
The New York Jets know it’s going to be a competitive market for a new head coach and general manager. But some candidates will be more competitive to hire than others.
Few would dispute that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel would be a prime candidate for any of the head-coaching openings this offseason. But one ESPN commentator may have let slip Vrabel’s intentions next season.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky was talking with McAfee about Vrabel's future as a head coach.
While McAfee was speaking, Orlovsky said, rather offhandedly, “He's spoken for, I think.”
That perked up McAfee’s attention as he and the rest of his crew tried to get more information out of Orlovsky about what he knew about Vrabel’s potential intentions next season. Orlovsky then tried to play as coyly as he could.
“I just think that Vrabel has probably got a very clear path with where he is going to be likely coaching,” Orlovsky said.
That led to about a minute of back and forth between McAfee and Orlovsky as the host tried to squeeze any last bit of information he could out of the analyst.
Orlovsky said based on his previous experience on the show it was best for him to keep his mouth shut.
It sure sounded like he knew something that others don't but knows it would be wrong to say it.
“I think that there is a vision for where he kind of likely ends up coaching next year OK?” he said. “I’m not a reporter. I've come on your show before and I said, ‘I've heard something’ and they got me in a lot of trouble. So I'm trying not to do that.”
Orlovsky's comments came hours before SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets have put out feelers to gauge interest from Vrabel in the job and that he’s high on the team’s list to take the job.
This also happened the same day New York announced it had formally interviewed Vrabel’s former boss, Jon Robinson, for the general manager job.
Right now, Vrabel currently serves as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns.
He is also one of the most experienced candidates on the coaching carousel. He spent six seasons at Tennessee and went 54-45 and led the Titans to three playoff berths, including a trip to the AFC title game.
He’s looking better and better these days, as the Titans have tanked since he was let go after the 2023 season when they went 6-11.