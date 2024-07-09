NFL Writer Slams New York Jets As 'Shoulder Shrug' Team
The New York Jets seem to have a lot potential to contend this upcoming season, but not everyone agrees.
As TouchdownWire's Jarrett Bailey separated every NFL team into tiers for the upcoming season, New York received a shockingly low placement.
The Kansas City Chiefs were given their own tier at the top. The second tier was 'Super Bowl Bubble' which included eight different teams including the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. Tier 3 was 'Playoff teams' and consisted of five other squads. Tier 4 was four teams due for regression, such as the Miami Dolphins or Dallas Cowboys.
By a quick count, that was 18 teams listed before the Jets came up. They finally showed up in Tier 5, the 'Shoulder Shrug' group. Teams also given this label were the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers among a couple others.
"The [New York] season could go one of two ways. Everything could finally click and they’ll win 11 games or it will all hit the fan and they’ll continue to be the Jets we know and hate watching and Aaron Rodgers will be talking about cashews carrying polio by Week 11 – there will be no in between," said Bailey.
While the explanation does provide for a bit of additional context to the rating, it may not be the most fair way of looking at things.
A season that hasn't happened yet can be predicted to have many different outcomes, but there should always be the same starting point and that is the team that is going to be trotted out on week one.
On paper, New York certainly deserves to be considered a playoff contending roster.
The worst version of Rodgers that the football world has seen is still one of the league's better quarterbacks and certainly serviceable to get into the playoffs. He is entering his age 41 season and coming off of a major injury, but he's earned the benefit of doubt on the field.
Surrounding him on offense is an improved group of players including a completely revamped offensive line and new weapons for the four-time MVP to throw to.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets are returning most of a squad ranked among the league's best just last season while adding Haason Reddick. That is, if he ever shows up.
It's possible that things fall apart quickly due to injury, but that could be said for almost any team in the league.