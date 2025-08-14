Popular NFL X Account Exposed For Jets Rage Bait Posts
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was the subject of a playful media controversy this week.
If you’re an NFL fan, you may have heard of the popular X account, @NFL_DovKleiman, which has nearly 350,000 followers and is known for posting viral NFL content. Though lacking any affiliation to the NFL or any official media outlet, @NFL_DovKleiman has amassed a following and become a known entity in the sports media world.
The account isn’t perfect, however, and was called out on Thursday for a pair of wildly contradictory posts about Fields that were made a day apart.
The first of the two posts came on Tuesday morning, as @NFL_DovKleiman lauded Fields for an impressive completion to Tyler Johnson during a Jets scrimmage against the New York Giants.
“What a DOT by Justin Fields,” the post read. “The Jets have found their franchise QB.”
The very next night, @NFL_DovKleiman made an entirely different kind of post about Fields, this time criticizing the quarterback for missed throws during Wednesday’s practice/scrimmage.
“Oh No: Jets star QB Justin Fields STRUGGLED tremendously at joint-practices today against the Giants,” the post read. “Some of these throws are extremely basic.”
On Thursday, the X account for The Jet Press noticed the two posts and called them out as rage bait:
“I know it’s Dov. I know exactly what that account is and how it operates. Some of the rage-baiting recently has actually been quite funny. But at least spread your rage-bait tweets out a little more lol. Give the people time to digest your narrative of the day!”
Somewhere, Fields is laughing. The 26-year-old QB has impressed his teammates, coaching staff and fans since returning to the practice field after dislocating his toe. He has the support of the Jets locker room, and that's all that matters.
Justin Fields is built for the New York spotlight
Fields would be wise to acclimate himself to the hot-cold nature of media reactions to his on-field performance, especially as he steps into the spotlight of the New York media.
And from the sound of recent comments from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Fields is already built to handle all of the attention, and all of the praise and vitriol it comes with.
“I’ve told you guys this, and I’ll tell him this, he’s going to get criticized for every little thing, and the good thing about him is he is so mature, and we talk about this on a consistent basis — he doesn’t care,” Glenn said this week, per NBC Sports' Josh Alper.
“The only thing that we care about is how is he operating and is he getting better, and we see that in house. We love where he’s at right now. Does he have a way to go? Absolutely he does. Is he going to continue to work? Absolutely he will, because that’s just who he is. We know exactly where he’s at, we know exactly where he’s going, and we’re going to continue to work ... until we get there.”
