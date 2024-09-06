Proposed Trade Sends New York Jets Backup RB to Dallas Cowboys
The New York Jets have four running backs on the roster and three that kind of accomplish the same task. Moving on from one of them may be a smart idea.
Israel Abanikanda is entering his sophomore season in the NFL and is just now about to turn 22 years old. He doesn't have much of a future with the Jets but is young enough to likely be of some intrigue to at least one league around the league.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team suggested that New York trade Abanikanda to the Dallas Cowboys in what would be a 'win-win' trade. The Jets would receive a 2025 sixth-round selection in the proposed trade.
The Cowboys running back room is in such a state that making any addition would still make sense.
A 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliot makes his way back to Dallas from a disappointing season with the New England Patriots and looks to be the lead back.
Rico Dowdle is a fine backup but just had his first real season in his three-year career with 505 yards and four touchdowns all-purpose last year behind Tony Pollard.
Deuce Vaughn seems like he could be a fun player but is very small and had just 40 yards on 23 carries last year.
If the Cowboys expect to compete at all, they should look to improve that room.
While Abanikanda himself didn't make much of an impact on offense last season, he arguably has a higher skill ceiling than anyone currently on their roster.
During his final college season, he put up 1,431 yards on the ground with 20 touchdowns. There's a reason that New York felt the need to take him in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL draft.
He's a great athlete that has some slight upside in the passing game, but really looks to offer the most as a runner. He'd have to chance be a regular contributor on a lot of rosters around the league.
The problem is that the Jets selected two more running backs in this past draft that could offer the same or more to their running back room this season.
Braelon Allen will likely be the team's backup this year as he offers the most upside behind Breece Hall. Isaiah Davis and Abanikanda will fight for the few snaps left beyond that.
New York's best chance to maximize Abanikanda's value would be to trade him early on to a running back-desperate team like Dallas.