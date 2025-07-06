Raiders Described As Good Trade Fit For Jets' Disappointing Receiver
The New York Jets are in the middle of a franchise makeover.
General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have already done plenty of work to transform New York's roster, but there are still moves to make.
One player who might not fit with Gang Green is second-year wideout Malachi Corley. After a disappointing rookie season, Corley isn't looking at a lot of opportunities to prove himself in 2025 with Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and perhaps others ahead of him on the depth chart.
Corley is undoubtedly talented, and another team might swoop in to snag him if the Jets expressed an interest in cutting ties.
According to Last Word On Sports' David Latham, that team could be the Las Vegas Raiders, now presided over by Pete Carroll.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have the game’s best young tight end in Brock Bowers and a solid complementary receiver in Jakobi Meyers," Latham wrote.
"While these two are good enough to support Geno Smith, they won’t be enough to compete in a loaded AFC West. Pete Carroll has a gift for getting the most out of young wide receivers, so perhaps history can repeat itself in the desert. Malachi Corley didn’t do much for the Jets, but perhaps Carroll can bring out the best in the second-year pro."
Corley, a third-round pick in 2024, appeared in just nine games for the Jets in his rookie season, tallying three receptions for 16 yards. A trade to Las Vegas could offer him a clean slate under Carroll.
