Steelers $18 Million Star Named 'Dream' Target For Jets
The New York Jets are going to continue to be linked to a handful of options to replace Aaron Rodgers until the team makes the ultimate decision to bring someone in.
New York made it clear that Rodgers will not be coming back. At this point, you've likely heard that news but who could replace him? The team currently has Tyrod Taylor under contract and he either could move into the starting role as a short-term fix or maybe the team brings someone else in.
Free agency won't be here until March and the NFL Draft won't be here until April. It's going to be a while before we know who will be under center for the Jets in 2025 and there will be plenty of speculation before then about who it could be. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of one "dream" target for each NFL team in free agency and listed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields for the Jets.
"Free-Agent Signing: QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers," Cameron said. "First-Round Draft Pick: CB Will Johnson, Michigan. Aaron Rodgers’ future is very much in limbo. But, his $49 million dead cap hit in 2025 gives him significant leverage in those discussions. Without much cap space, finding a contingency plan on a cost-effective salary could prove nearly impossible for the Jets. However, the opportunity to start in a big market, and the significant attention that comes with it, could entice Fields to head to New York on a short-term, prove-it deal."
Fields had a four-year rookie deal worth just over $18 million with the Steelers and Chicago Bears. The fifth- ear on the deal was declined and Fields will be one of the more intriguing free agents available. He's just 25 years old and played college ball with Garrett Wilson. It's not hard to see why a former first-round pick -p like Fields could be an enticing pickup.
