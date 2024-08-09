Three Young New York Jets Players Fighting for Roles in Preseason Opener
NFL Preseason games have a purpose, and the New York Jets will show why on Saturday against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
In the first of three scheduled exhibition contests that will be critical for roster evaluation, there will be two second-year players and one rookie who can produce evidence that they are ready to fill important roles on the Jets' roster.
While future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches from the sidelines, here are three players who have the chance to make a statement when New York kicks off its preseason schedule on August 10 at 1 p.m. ET.
WR Jason Brownlee
After dazzling in OTAs and training camp as an undrafted rookie in 2023, Brownlee finds himself in a battle to make the 53-man roster for the second year in a row.
With Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley seemingly guaranteed roster spots, and Xavier Gipson likely safe due to his kick return ability, Brownlee needs to show he's worthy of being a six rostered receiver.
"He was off to a slow start. I think he would recognize and say the same thing, but I feel like over the past couple of days he's come on strong," said Saleh on August 5. "These next three weeks are going to be really big for a lot of guys in terms of you're going against different bodies, you're going against different coverages, you're in different environments. So, it's going to be a fun little test for everybody."
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
The 2023 sixth-round draft pick's rookie season never really materialized due to injury. Classified as a safety, Bernard-Converse didn't make his debut until Week 11 and saw almost all of his action on special teams.
"Felt like he started off injured, came in halfway through the year, and he did a nice job learning the defense and understanding the defense and the overall structure of it all," said Saleh one week into training camp.
The versatile Bernard-Converse, who played multiple positions in college, has been moved to cornerback after seeing only four defensive snaps last year.
"A guy his size, athleticism, length, speed, and all that stuff we felt like if we could give him a chance to earn a corner spot, because it's hard to find corners," said Saleh.
RB Isaiah Davis
The buzz in the running backs room has been about fourth-round rookie Braelon Allen, but what about fifth-rounder Isaiah Davis? Both backs sport larger than average frames and seem to see the field well.
While Allen, who is a physical specimen and weight room warrior, is the favorite to win the RB2 role behind starter Breece Hall, Davis may have something to offer as well.
The 22-year-old Davis enjoyed a decorated college career for Division I FCS champion South Dakota State, but faces a greater jump in competition as opposed to Allen, who starred at Big Ten Conference member Wisconsin.
"I kind of want to see a style of play out of them. Braelon Allen looks heavy, he's felt heavy in practice, and I'm excited to see what it looks like in game action. Same thing with Isaiah," said Saleh. "We're looking forward to see what they can do from a protection standpoint on third down, working in and out of protection and then out of the backfield as a route runner, so I'm just looking for an overall game out of them."