Two New York Jets Offensive Weapons Considered Drop Candidates in Fantasy
The New York Jets offense is changing and a couple of previously important players are seeing their roles diminish.
As Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke worked up some fantasy advice for the upcoming week and two Jets weapons were players that they urged users to drop from their lineups.
The two New York stars included were rookie running back Braelon Allen and veteran wide out Allen Lazard.
"While Allen remains one of the better handcuff options in the NFL, his standalone value has quickly diminished. In deeper leagues where most backup running backs are on fantasy rosters, he should be held onto, but in leagues with lighter benches, he can be dropped," said Jahnke. "Lazard should still have a few catches per game, there is likely never a scenario where you would consider starting him outside of deeper leagues, or an injury to one of the other wide receivers."
Lazard has had quite the interesting journey since coming to the Jets. He followed his longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the team and was unable to be a real contributor following Rodgers' injury.
Entering this season, the receiver's role was up in the air. The relationship he has with his quarterback obviously made him someone to watch, but the offseason acquisitions made him seem like the odd man out.
The 28-year-old starting the season with a bang as he had two scores and six catches in the opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
His role has fluctuated since, but he still seemed like a threat to score in the red zone. He leads the team with five receiving touchdowns this season.
Following the Davante Adams trade, though he saw his snap count drop from 60-70 per game to just 33 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Perhaps when the front office pulls off the expected Mike Williams trade, he'll see his workload increase again.
In the backfield, the rookie Allen was another player that had a bigger role than expected to start play.
There was a four-game stretch where he had 198 yards from scrimmage with seven catches and two touchdowns.
He seems like an immensely talented back, but New York has been leaning on Breece Hall once again.
The 20-year-old has just five carries for 12 yards and one catch for two yards over teh alst two matchups.
Both players will contribute to winning real games this year for the team, but may not be worth keeping around in fantasy.