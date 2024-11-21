Watch: NFL Analyst Slam New York Jets Owner After Firing Joe Douglas
The New York Jets controversial owner finds himself under fire yet again after the recent firing of Joe Douglas.
Woody Johnson decided to let Douglas go after the 3-8 start and the move has been met with mixed reactions. Many saw it coming after Johnson moved quick to get rid of Robert Saleh earlier in the season, but some still found the decsion to be dumbfounding.
Legendary NFL analyst Todd McShay is among those particular onlookers and did not mince any words when talking about Johnson's performance as the Jets owner.
"Joe will be fine. [New York] won't. The reason I say that is Woody Johnson is among the worst owners in the National Football League. If the Jets can't win with Joe Douglas as the general manager and with the talent that is on that roster, they can't win period. It's an ownership problem, folks. There are certain decisions that are just made that doesn't matter what the general manager wants," said McShay. "I don't see much of a future in terms of where it's going to be. Ownership is not going to change for a while, is my guess. So how do you overcome this? And the answer is you probably don't."
New York was 30-64 under Douglas, since he joined the team back in 2019. They have had stellar draft picks such as Quinnen WIlliams, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall but they have also had a lot more failed picks in that time.
Over the past two seasons, it has felt much more like filling out an Aaron Rodgers wishlist than actually being able to be a manager and fill out his own dream. Of course, he is still partially to blame for that, but that has definitely felt like more of a Johnson mission.
It is not a leap for anyone to notice a trend since Johnson purchased the team back in 2000. They have gotten close to being real contenders a couple of times, but Jets fans have overall been miserable for much of his tenure.
The hands-on approach he takes can certainly be off-putting for some, which is clearly the point of view that McShay is making with his take.
Perhaps New York fans will be forced to temper their expectations no matter who the new general manager is, as long as Johnson is calling the shots behind the scenes.