Where Does New York Jets Offensive Line Rank Among Peers Through Week 3?
The New York Jets completely retooled their offensive line in the offseason and it looks like the investment has paid off.
Through the first three weeks, it has looked like a strength of the team as Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of time to look like his vintage self in the pocket.
The visual test translates well onto paper as Pro Football Focus holds the group in high regard for their metrics. Heading into Week 4, they are the sixth-highest ranked group in the league, which is the same rank they had last week.
No group has surpassed them and all of the teams ahead of them are considered to be elite.
"Right tackle Morgan Moses left Week 3’s game with a knee injury and was replaced by Olu Fashanu. The rookie played 14 snaps and earned a 70.8 PFF overall grade, the second-highest score on the Jets' offensive line," said Buday. "Center Joe Tippmann continues his strong sophomore season. The Wisconsin Badgers product’s 85.8 PFF overall grade in the win against New England was a career-high mark, and his 82.9 PFF overall grade through three weeks ranks fourth among centers."
Tippmann has been a revelation this season after his poor rookie campaign. He was inefficient against the pass rush and drew a fair amount of penalties.
He's only allowed two pressures so far this year, one in each of the last two seasons.
It looks as though he has finally settled into the offense.
Tyron Smith has possibly been the biggest surprise, as he's had one of the worst starts to his career. His 94.2 efficiency grade against the pass rush is the lowest he has ever had.
The other side of the offensive line is a bit of a question mark as well with Moses now out for a couple of games.
Fashanu could potentially play his way into the starting job, given that Moses has the lowest grade of any offensive line starters on the team.
The main goal will just be keeping Rodgers as happy as he is right now as the offense seems to be rolling. He's had the fourth-cleanest pocket of any passer in the league.
On the ground, both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen have had room to run. While it hasn't been as dominant as the pass blocking, they have still been good.
The offensive line is in much better shape than it was a year ago.