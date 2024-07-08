Who Will Claim the Crown for New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall's Backup Role?
There's undisputed starter Breece Hall, and, then there are multiple unproven understudies behind him.
One of the greatest challenges facing the New York Jets during their upcoming training camp is identifying the best backup option at running back. After totaling 1,585 yards from scrimmage last year, Hall is clearly the No. 1 option but the RB2 spot is up for grabs.
The three main candidates for backup duties all lack NFL experience. Only one - 2023 fifth-round draft pick Israel Abanikanda- has even carried in a game before. The other two are Day 3 rookies. There's also a veteran darkhorse candidate in the mix.
Here are the contenders for the Jets' RB2 role.
Israel Abanikanda
The second-year running back may be the least likely to win the job, considering his limited, underwhelming showing in 2023.
Abanikanda played only six games as a rookie, carrying 22 times for 70 yards. His lack of pass-blocking ability could limit his chances moving forward and it's telling that the Jets used two draft picks on running backs this past April.
Braelon Allen
The fourth-round draft pick has emerged as the early favorite to back up Hall, drawing rave reviews during OTAs practices open to invited media. Allen's size and blocking ability should serve the rookie well in his fight for the job.
Making 35 career appearances for Wisconsin, Allen rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns. The Badgers' bell cow back averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
Isaiah Davis
New York selected the small school product in Round 5, taking a chance on a proven producer with championship pedigree. Davis rushed 4,548 yards and 50 touchdowns over 46 games for South Dakota State, helping the Jackrabbits capture back-to-back Division I FCS national titles.
Davis registered a less-than-desirable 4.57 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, but he showed strength by completing 23 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He may need a few months to adjust to the professional level of competition but will likely see time as a rookie.
Tarik Cohen
Rather than being a primary backup to Hall, Cohen, should he earn a roster spot, projects as more of a third-down option and gadget player. The scat back has 1,575 receiving yards and nine TD receptions over 51 career appearances.
Having not played an NFL game since 2020, the reclamation project's most likely path to the roster is as a kick returner.