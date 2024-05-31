Jets Country

NFL Writer Projects Aaron Rodgers To Have Best Season In Years

The New York Jets season rides on the performance of their future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, could he be better than he has since even before his most recent MVP season?

Dylan Sanders

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Jets could have one of the best teams in the NFL this season, but a big chunk of those hopes land on the shoulders of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is coming off of his infamous Achilles injury on the first series of 2023, which makes things interesting regarding the expectations of the 40-year-old.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport doesn't expect much of a fall off for him though, and actually thinks he'll have his best season in the past couple of years.

As Davenport gave "educated guesses" for how each quarterback around the league will perform next season, here is what he predicted for Rodgers:

"66.4 completion percentage, 4,242 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 128 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns"

That yardage would be his best since 2020 and second-best since 2018. Overall, he is expected to be at his best since he last won the MVP in 2021, making an improvement over his last season with the Green Bay Packers.

This year would be in the upper-half of his illustrious almost 20-year career if these projections come true.

Improving upon his performance since the last time he was healthy might sound crazy for someone entering his age-41 season, but the talent surrounding him backs it up.

The top wide receiver in Green Bay that year was Allen Lazard, who couldn't find the field for the Jets last season.

Now, he has a potentially elite grouping of Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.

Wilson is a proven entity at this point, but Williams is coming off of a disappointing 2022 and injury-shortened 2023. The talent is there for the former Los Angeles Chargers star, but he'll need to prove it once again.

Rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley looks to be a big part of the offense as well.

Along with an improved receiver room, Rodgers will be protected better than he would have been last year.

The additions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, John Simpson and rookie Olu Fashanu make for an improved and exciting offensive line.

The tools are there for Rodgers to perform, so it won't be surprising if there is a return to elite status for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

