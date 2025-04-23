Why Jets Fans Should Be Optimistic Ahead Of 2025 Season, Per NFL Insider
Being a New York Jets fan is really hard. And frankly, that's putting things likely.
The Jets are the longest-suffering American major professional sports franchise, having missed the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. Finding things to be optimistic about can be difficult with that backdrop, but the most devoted of fans will always try.
After a 5-12 season, the Jets are entering a new era. They have a first-time head coach in Aaron Glenn, a first-time general manager in Darren Mougey, and a brand-new starting quarterback who was once a first-round pick in 25-year-old Justin Fields.
Could it all go wrong? You don't have to ask Jets fans that question. But one team insider has a list of reasons to hold out hope that things could break right for New York in 2025.
On Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic spelled out reasons to be optimistic about the Jets in response to a user-submitted question during an "ask me anything" on Reddit.
"I think Glenn is the right coach for this moment, and they have a core of young, talented players to build around that past rebuilding Jets teams didn't have — I put Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Olu Fashanu, Will McDonald, Jermaine Johnson, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Quinnen Williams in that group... plus some good-very good players like John Simpson, AVT, Joe Tippmann, Breece Hall," Rosenblatt wrote.
"Justin Fields has potential even if (he has) a lot of questions to answer. But this draft will be crucial, of course. They can't miss like (former general manager Joe Douglas) did in his early drafts."
The Jets have gone through seven head coaches since 2000, not including interim coach Jeff Ulbrich this past season and Bill Belichick's infamous rug pull at the turn of the millennium. Glenn finally becoming the reliable frontman New York has been missing would be a massive development.
But the success of this team in 2025 likely comes down to Fields performing much, much better than he has throughout his brief NFL career. That's not to say he can't but it's certainly cause for skepticism after all that positivity we just witnessed.
