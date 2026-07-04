3 Games That Will Decide Jets' 2026 Outlook

We're still two months out from the start of the 2026 NFL season. While the Jets are walking in with heightened expectations after a strong offseason, their schedule leads some fans to wonder if they can truly turn their misfortune around.

According to ESPN, New York owns the 12th hardest schedule based on the win/loss percentage of their opponents last season (.517). It's not the clearest barometer of how to judge the kind of opponents the team is scheduled to deal with, but with showdowns against the AFC West and NFC North (which sent two teams to the playoffs each), the Jets' won't have a walk in the park this year with the schedule.

Each game will be important for head coach Aaron Glenn's team. For a coach entering the new year on the hot seat, winning more than they did in 2025 is only half the team's battle. The Jets have to show actual improvement from a quality of play standpoint as well.

In order to show that, there are three games that will hold more weight than all others.

Week 1 - @ Tennessee Titans

Week 1 may not be a "must win" for any organization.

But it's a "can't lose" for the Jets and Glenn.

No one argued with the team moving on from former head coach Robert Saleh after a disastorous three and a half year tenure with the organization. A 20-36 record marred by inconsistent quarterback play and poor in-game adjustments left the Jets with no choice.

A loss to former HC Robert Saleh in Week 1 would set the tone for the rest of the Jets' season, and not for the better. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But now, Saleh's image has been restored, and he's leading the Titans in a revenge game against his former team. On paper, the Jets are a more talented football team. They should be able to beat the lowly Titans.

If the Jets don't, though, it sends an awful message right out of the gate to start the year. One that fans won't be forgiving anytime soon.

Week 9 - @ Kansas City Chiefs

The next two games listed are contests for the Jets where they are severely outmatched. That's the point, though.

Against the Chiefs, the NFL did the Jets no favors. They'll take on the Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes expected to be closer to full strength following his torn ACL late in the year last season.

No one would blame the Jets for dropping this game, especially on the road in Arrowhead Stadium. But how the team loses (or expects to) will matter plenty. Will they lie down if they get behind early in the contest? Or will they pose a legitimate challenge to a team that expects to be competing for a Lombardi Trophy this year?

How the team answers that question will be an important factor throughout the later portion of the season.

Week 16 - vs. New England Patriots

Over the last decade, the Jets have been... less than stellar against teams in the AFC East.

That's putting it lightly, of course. The Jets are 13-47 in their last 10 years of divisional play.

13-47. Not good.

Holding strong against the Dolphins and Bills absolutely matter. New York needs to do a better job against each of those teams this year. But it's the Patriots that pose the biggest challenge for the Jets going forward.

The Jets need a strong performance vs. the Patriots to prove that they can hang in the AFC East. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gang Green has watched the Patriots lose Tom Brady, rebuild their infrastructure and get back to the Super Bowl all in a quicker time period than it's taken them to post a winning season. Getting the chance to beat the defending AFC Champions at MetLife Stadium will go a long way to showing the NFL that these are not the same old Jets anymore.