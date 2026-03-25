Where Jets Rank in the AFC East After Free Agency

The New York Jets entered the offseason with plenty of question marks and although they haven't solved them all, the franchise is trending in the right direction.

New York finished in last place in the AFC East in 2025 with a 3-14 record. The Jets have raised the floor of the franchise with additions like Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, T'Vondre Sweat and Dylan Parham, among others. New York has done a good enough job so far this offseason to believe that it is the third-best team in the AFC East right now on paper, over the Miami Dolphins.

Miami went 7-10 in 2025, but it has been a wild offseason for it. The Dolphins moved on from former head coach Mike McDaniel and have also cut ties with a lot of firepower, including Fitzpatrick in the trade with the Jets. Miami replaced Tua Tagovailoa with Malik Willis. Miami also moved on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and also edge rusher Bradley Chubb, among others. The Dolphins have over $182 million in dead cap space in 2026 as well.

The Jets are trending up in the division

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York is in a much better salary cap position and arguably is better on paper from a roster point of view as well. The offensive line is strong with Olu Fashanu, Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann and Armand Membou. Smith immediately improves the quarterback position on paper. Breece Hall is still in town. Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor should both be huge in 2026.

The Jets have made a specific effort to improve the defense. After failing to record an interception in 2025, the Jets added Fitzpatrick and cornerback Nahshon Wright. Fitzpatrick has 21 interceptions in his career to this point in eight seasons. Wright had five interceptions in 2025 for the Chicago Bears.

This is a team right now, even before the NFL Draft, that already looks much closer to being a .500 team than they were in 2025. There are more pieces to come, including the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Miami has just over $1.9 million in salary cap space. The Jets have just over $39 million in salary cap space. New York already looks better than Miami and has space to add more. The Dolphins don't have much more space to add. The Jets aren't at the level of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots yet, but they are better than Miami on paper.