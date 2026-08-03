Jets Rookie Is Already Capitalizing on T'Vondre Sweat's Injury: What It Could Mean for His Future

Training camp is starting to pick up steam as the Jets continue to figure out who's worthy of being on the 53-man roster this fall. Padded practices have begun, providing another avenue for head coach Aaron Glenn's players to prove what they can do, especially when certain players have an opportunity to step up.

That's the case for rookie defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr., who's garnering more attention with veteran teammate T'Vondre Sweat beginning training camp on the sidelines. The veteran DT is currently banged up with a hamstring injury, and although it isn't considered serious, Glenn told reporters on Monday that Sweat likely won't return to practice this week, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Aaron Glenn said he doesn’t expect T’Vondre Sweat, Joe Ossai or D’Angelo Ponds back this week.



Said he doesn’t think they’ll be out too much longer. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 3, 2026

Since Sweat won't be out for long, it's important for fresh faces like Jackson to capitalize on every opportunity that the former's absence creates. Fortunately, the 2026 fourth-round pick hasn't wasted any time making the most of his situation at Jets training camp.

How Darrell Jackson Jr. is already impressing amid T'Vondre Sweat's absence

With a 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame, Jackson has the size that the Jets would love to plug into their defensive line plans. It seems that they're already putting that idea into motion, as Rosenblatt reported that Jackson was "getting some valuable reps" when Sweat missed Friday's practice. It only took one more day before Glenn was singing the rookie's praises, emphasizing how his size can help defensive coordinator Brian Duker's unit.

"(Darrell's) a huge man, and that's what I like when it comes to defensive linemen. He's long, he has big hands and he's able to disengage and be able to make the play," Glenn said on Saturday, per Jets reporter Harrison Galser. "He can play gap and a half, which I like from a DT, so the more reps he gets, I think the more comfortable he will get.

"He's been very heady, as far as listening to everything Coach (Karl) Dunbar is telling him & understanding the defense."

Darrell Jackson Jr. has wasted no time winning HC Aaron Glenn over, which is good news for his outlook heading into Year 1 with the Jets. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Due to the lack of an NFL track record, veteran names like Mazi Smith and David Onyemata are currently ahead of Jackson on the Jets' depth chart as the primary backup options for Sweat (when healthy) and Harrison Phillips. In other words, Jackson's early training camp performance and the praise he's drawing are exactly what he needs this summer.

The 23-year-old showed potential in his five collegiate seasons between Florida State, Miami (FL) and Maryland. During that stretch, Jackson amassed 55 solo tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two defended passes and a forced fumble in 50 games. His 81.3 run defense grade also ranked 65th among 887 qualified interior defenders on Pro Football Focus last season, further illustrating the type of impact he could have for New York.

After allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the league last season (2,371), the Jets could use the help.

What's next?

Assuming that he stays motivated for as long as Sweat's out, Jackson could overtake Smith's spot in the DT room's pecking order. Yes, the 25-year-old veteran has been with the Jets longer and already has 42 NFL appearances (20 starts) under his belt; however, Smith is firmly on the roster bubble after struggling to live up to the hype as a former first-rounder.

The Jets can also get rid of Smith's entire $2.56 million cap hit with a cut this offseason, according to Spotrac, giving them all the reason to cut ties if he starts camp slowly. They could then give his backup role to Jackson while opening a roster spot for someone like an undrafted free agent to potentially join the team.

No matter the outcome, Jackson has done a solid job of standing out early in training camp. That makes the rookie DT worth monitoring throughout the rest of the summer, as every positive step will bring him closer to playing key snaps for the Jets this fall.