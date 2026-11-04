5 Best 2027 Draft Prospects Jets Need on Their Radar as Colts Sink Further Into Basement

At 2-6, it's clear the Jets aren't going to be booking their tickets to the postseason for a 16th straight season. The good news is that they are well within striking distance of collecting two of the top five overall selections in the 2027 NFL Draft.

They have the Colts to thank for that. By trading Sauce Gardner to Indy for two first-round picks, and with the Colts at an abysmal 2-6 mark, the Jets could very well come away with two top picks to rebuild the roster.

Draft slot Projected team as of Week 9 1 Chargers (0-7) 2 Titans (1-7) 3 Dolphins (1-6) 4 Jets via Colts (2-6) 5 Eagles (2-6) 6 Jets (2-6) 7 Texans (2-5) 8 Saints (2-5) 9 Commanders (2-4-1) 10 Jets via Cowboys (3-5)

Should that happen as expected, there are several players the team should be focused on.

With that said, let's look at the five prospects that make the most sense for the Jets to start thinking about now that April is only five months away.

Drew Mestemaker - QB, Oklahoma State

What a ride for Mestemaker. The Oklahoma State quarterback didn't start a game at quarterback in varsity during high school. He's grown to be the top quarterback of the 2027 class, with a lightning-quick release and the arm strength to win downfield.

He's not the perfect prospect. Mestemaker is still raw in his footwork, but this is the kind of athlete and player that teams will line up for, giving him the chance to grow into a franchise quarterback.

Going into the 2027 offseason, New York's chief focus should be the quarterback position and along its defensive line. While Geno Smith has played well this season, he is not the long-term answer at the position for the franchise.

If the Jets bring in Mestemaker, they will have him sit behind a veteran to start his career. The benefit is that they can get the top quarterback of the class, and one with the skill set to be an excellent starter in the NFL.

C.J. Carr - QB, Notre Dame

Mestemaker is going to be the top quarterback taken in the 2027 draft. That seems to be a foregone conclusion. But people shouldn't be overlooking what Carr has done over his college career at Notre Dame.

This season, Carr has thrown for 1,849 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception through eight games. He has an NFL-ready release, is very good from the pocket, and can make all throws. His issue comes in the differences between modern NFL quarterbacks.

C.J. Carr could be the answer to the Jets' QB problems that fans have been waiting for. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike players like Josh Allen or other quarterbacks who can make things happen when the offensive line breaks down, Carr isn't quite known for that. He isn't the greatest athlete in the world. In the Fighting Irish's loss to BYU this season, he did manage to escape many sacks, but things will be different in the NFL.

I expect him to be the second quarterback taken off the board, and someone the Jets seem very comfortable with, having visited Notre Dame games four times this season.

Will Echoles - DT, Ole Miss

Is it a bad look that the Jets had Quinnen Williams on the roster and they traded him... only to pick his replacement in the hopes that he becomes Williams? Maybe.

But the Jets' defensive line was poor with Williams on the field to start the year. They need to refocus their efforts on bringing in players who can rush the passer along the interior line. Enter Echoles. The defensive tackle from Ole Miss has been excellent throughout his career. Echoles is known as one of the better run defenders in the country but also adds an excellent array of pass-rushing moves.

He appears to be a perferct fit for what the Jets need along their line.

Dylan Stewart - EDGE, South Carolina

David Bailey is not enough to fix the Jets' pass-rushing woes. They need more help, and from players who can both play the run and get after the quarterback. There will be people debating who the better edge rusher is between Stewart and Colin Simmons.

At this moment, attitude aside, I think Stewart is the player who offers the most upside moving forward. He can play the run better than Bailey and has the explosiveness needed for an edge rusher in the NFL.

Dylan Stewart is too ELITE to not go top 5



Athletic traits like his are exceedingly rare https://t.co/EcmZUyR5hM pic.twitter.com/TSeMmz6IZ1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 27, 2026

There will be health and character questions that follow him, but the Jets need ballplayers right now. Not nice guys. Stewart would fundamentally shift what the defense can look like in 2027.

Colin Simmons - EDGE, Texas

I see Simmons in a similar way to Bailey for the Jets.

The Texas product has a long history of getting to the passer and has caused plenty of turnovers on his own. But he does have an injury history and can be overwhelmed by bigger tackles. He's still a great enough prospect to be a lock for the top five, but I think the Jets should focus on Stewart's upside over Simmons at this point.

Either pick would be celebrated, though.

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