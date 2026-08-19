Projecting Jets' WR Depth Chart After Multiple Training Camp Moves on Wednesday

It's rare for an NFL team's training camp roster to remain the same throughout the summer. Players get hurt or prove they don't have what it takes to hang around, forcing new signings and roster cuts as head coaches zero in on the final 53-man unit. The Jets aren't an exception to this, having made a bit of a wide receiver-related shake-up ahead of Friday's preseason clash with the Steelers.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets have signed former 49ers seventh-round pick Junior Bergen. When one WR-shaped door opens, another closes, though, as Cimini also mentioned that New York waived injured wideout DT Sheffield in a corresponding move.

The Jets have signed WR Junior Bergen (SF, 2025 seventh-round pick). They waived WR DT Sheffield (injured). #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 19, 2026

Sheffield was a relatively new face for the Jets, having been signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason. He ended up being an afterthought in Gang Green's preseason-opening loss to the Buccaneers last week, playing only eight offensive snaps and finishing the night with a 37.1 offensive grade—second-worst on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, Bergen arrives looking to make some noise after being waived by the 49ers last week. The 5-foot-9, 184-pound pass-catcher tallied 1,763 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 144 catches over 51 games at Montana, but is still looking to make his NFL regular-season debut. Could that happen if he manages to impress the Jets?

Here's what the WR depth chart could look like after Wednesday morning's moves.

WR1: Garrett Wilson

To no one's surprise, Garrett Wilson heads into the 2026 NFL season as the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver yet again.

The 26-year-old playmaker is ready to lead by example on and off the field after missing 10 games due to injury last season. All signs throughout training camp are pointing to a bounce-back performance, though, as Wilson eyes his fourth 1,000-yard performance in five years. With a strong supporting cast around him, there's a good chance that it will happen.

WR2: Adonai Mitchell

It was hard to figure out what to expect from Adonai Mitchell after he was sent to the Jets in the Sauce Gardner trade with the Colts. The former 2024 second-rounder's career was off to a slow start in Indianapolis, leaving it up in the air whether a change of scenery would help or if he'd be another Day 2 bust.

Adonai Mitchell has all of the tools to thrive as the Jets' WR2 in 2026 and beyond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the former proved true as Mitchell showed some serious WR2 potential in the second half of the 2025 campaign. The Missouri City, TX native converted 24 catches into 301 yards and a pair of TDs in eight appearances with the Jets, stoking hope that he can pick up from where he left off this fall.

WR3: Omar Cooper Jr.

Any player drafted in the first round will arrive in the NFL with high expectations, including Omar Cooper Jr. The Jets used this year's 30th overall pick on the Indiana product to add another weapon to their passing game, so it's safe to say that they're hoping Cooper can make an impact as the No. 3 option behind Wilson and Mitchell.

While there are some concerns about how his offseason has developed, there's still plenty of time for Cooper to change the narrative. He recorded a career-high 69-937-13 stat line in 2025 and led the Big Ten in 2024 with 21.2 yards per reception for a reason, after all. If he can show flashes of being that same player at the NFL level, the Jets will have plenty to be excited about.

WR4: Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams is another Jets WR poised to take on a bigger role in 2026. The former UDFA posted 26 catches for 193 receiving yards while also returning punts and kickoffs in 15 games last season, and has since impressed coaches, teammates and fans with a strong showing dating back to New York's minicamp.

Isaiah Williams is doing (and saying) all the right things to earn an expanded role with the Jets this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams didn't do much during the seven offensive snaps he saw against the Buccaneers. Assuming he's playing in Pittsburgh this week, a stronger performance against the Steelers will help him further cement his hold on the WR4 role.

WR5: Tim Patrick

Tim Patrick is a new face in the Jets' WR room, signing a one-year contract back in May. The 32-year-old pass-catcher's 15-187-3 stat line in 16 games with the Jaguars last season marked a new career-low; however, that doesn't mean a reunion with head coach Aaron Glenn—who knows Patrick from their time with the Lions—can't rejuvenate his career.

Given his age and recent injury history, Jets fans shouldn't expect much from Patrick in the preseason. That said, his veteran presence and connection with Glenn likely give him an inside track to the No. 5 spot on the WR depth chart.

WR6: Jamaal Pritchett

Jamaal Pritchett has been with the Jets ever since he signed as a UDFA following the 2025 draft. Although he didn't make last year's 53-man roster, he did stick around on New York's practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract to extend his stay after the season ended.

Pritchett's offseason has gone smoothly so far, continuing into last week's preseason opener. His 21 offensive snaps were tied with Cooper for No. 1 among the Jets' WRs, as Pritchett used the opportunity to record 24 receiving yards on a team-high three catches. He also returned three punts for 46 yards and one kickoff for 32, which likely helped strengthen his case to make the final roster.

If he can replicate that performance, the WR6 role will be Pritchett's to lose.

Practice squad: Cam Camper, Quincy Skinner Jr., Arian Smith

The above trio seems like the best candidates for the Jets to keep on their practice squad this season. Cam Camper already showed flashes of his potential by leading his teammates with 37 receiving yards on two catches against the Buccaneers. Quincy Skinner Jr. also made some noise with a pair of catches and 31 yards of his own that night.

Arian Smith has been on thin ice all offseason, and a dropped catch that turned into an interception against Tampa Bay didn't do him any favors. Still, it's only been just over a year since the Jets used a fourth-round pick on him, meaning they likely want to give Smith a bit more runway before giving up on him completely.

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