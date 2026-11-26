After outlasting the lowly Chargers in Los Angeles and establishing some momentum ahead of a Week 12 rematch against the Dolphins, the Jets have a shot to string together back-to-back wins before their looming Week 13 bye.

While a lot of the talk has been centered around the poor coaching and execution that has kept Gang Green from hanging around for all four quarters, the five-game losing streak is officially behind them as head coach Aaron Glenn looks to finally pick up a win against an AFC East opponent with an 0-9 record so far.

One of the prevailing themes this season for the Jets has been how much their depth has been tested for multiple reasons. While key injuries have played a role for most on the roster, third-year cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was a healthy scratch once again against the Chargers and may have had his fate sealed in Gotham as rookie D'Angelo Ponds flashed some positive signs while playing a season-high 35 defensive snaps.

Since the Jets traded for Brownlee during the 2025 season, he has left a lot to be desired, particularly this season. After recording 36 tackles in just seven games with the Jets last season, Brownlee only has 16 in eight games this season to go along with one sack, and the fact that he has been a healthy scratch multiple times suggests it could be harder to see a Jets future with him in it, especially with his four-year rookie deal set to expire after next season.

Ponds was not perfect against the Chargers, but he still had four tackles and it could be more likely that the Jets see what they have in someone like him if they know their season is lost or there is not much to gain from putting Brownlee out there.

D'Angelo Ponds could push Jarvis Brownlee Jr. out the door in Gotham

Even though Ponds was not perfect against the Chargers, it makes sense to keep giving him experience as someone who is learning the nickel position essentially on the fly after being used in the boundary during his collegiate career at Indiana.

After all, while Brownlee technically has one year remaining on his rookie deal, he carries zero dead cap space if the Jets release him (h/t Spotrac) by virtue of the Titans absorbing the remaining prorated signing bonus money as part of the trade.

Aug 14, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (2) looks back after the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With nothing to lose by letting Brownlee go a year early, it is certainly possible that Ponds could have a huge opportunity in front of him if he continues to get more snaps and becomes more acquainted to the nickel position. Sure, he has only appeared in nine games and has not put enough on the field yet to really know what he is truly capable of at the professional level, but it is important that the Jets give him more time and snaps on the field to show what he can do.

Just because Ponds was on the field a lot more against the Chargers does not immediately guarantee anything after the quiet Week 10 that preceded it. However, it's not his fault that the defensive front has been plagued by injuries and not held up its end of the bargain. Still, they decided to put a bigger player like safety Malachi Moore on the field instead of adding a third corner of Ponds' 5-foot-8 stature, a clear sign that they need to see more from the rookie to fully reward him.

However, Moore only played 10 snaps against the Chargers and has not exactly proved himself, either. That said, Ponds flashed some promise in that game as a tackler and with just one reception allowed for three yards. Some bumps should be expected for a player who has little experience playing nickel and needs to improve in coverage, but the uptick in snaps and lack of playing time that Brownlee has been receiving point to a player who simply needs to show some progression over the final six games.

With three of those six games coming against teams that currently possess a winning record, what better time to throw Ponds into the fire more and see what he has to offer with Brownlee's fate hanging in the balance?

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.