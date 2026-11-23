It has not been smooth sailing lately for the Jets, but a trip out west appeared to be just what they needed in a 27-24 win over the Chargers to snap their five-game losing streak.

Considering the Chargers came in with a 1-8 record and the lowest-scoring offense in the league, this was certainly a favorable matchup for Gang Green amid a season that has been full of poor coaching and execution on the field.

Despite those obvious concerns entering Week 11, the Jets finally did all the little things well by going 9-of-11 on third down, 3-of-4 in the red zone and only committing four penalties for 18 yards, all while outgaining the Chargers in total yards, 341-261.

To the chagrin of many fans, there was simply no sign of the Jets tanking in this game as they put everything together on the field by not punting a single time and scoring points on every offensive possession until they ran the clock out to seal the win on their final drive. The defense may have given up four drives of at least 10 plays from the Chargers, but the offense's ability to finish its own drives in the end zone made up for it and gave the team what had been missing all season.

Before the Jets head south to face the Dolphins in a rematch of a 28-25 Week 7 loss at MetLife Stadium, let's hand out some grades for each unit after Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Quarterbacks: A

Although QB Geno Smith suffered a left ankle injury against the Bills, it was clear on this week's injury report that he was going to be good to go for Sunday's game.

The Jets were glad he was available after completing 17 of his 21 passes for 176 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also marched the Jets back down the field after an opening-drive field goal and found running back Breece Hall for a seven-yard score in the corner of the end zone (h/t NFL), giving New York its first TD in 10 quarters.

Geno to Breece Hall for a Jets TD!



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/00cok49kom — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Not only did Smith get sacked only once and not turn the ball over, but he was efficient in converting third downs and helping the Jets move down the field. Keeping pace throughout a game and finishing drives has been an issue for Gang Green this season, but Smith led the Jets on three TD drives and carved this Chargers defense up.

Wide receivers: B-

When the leading receiver on a team only has three catches and 39 yards like WR1 Garrett Wilson did on Sunday, you would assume the offense was nonexistent. While the low-volume passing day from this banged-up receiving group was not ideal, Sterling Shepard shined after being called up from the practice squad with two catches for 24 yards and two TDs.

The former Giant scored both of his TDs in the red zone, but his second of the game—a 16-yard score to extend the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter (h/t NFL)—gave him the first multi-TD game of his 11-year career.

Two TDs for Sterling Shepard!



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1unKNT1rMh — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Injuries to Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (rib) tested the depth of the WR room coming in, and a total of five catches, eight targets, and 69 yards from Wilson and Adonai Mitchell were not the most eye-popping. Still, the red-zone success from Shepard sparked this group and gave it something it has not consistently had this season.

Tight ends: C+

The TEs were instrumental in opening up lanes for a ground game that averaged 4.5 yards per carry and helping move the chains, but their production in the passing attack was nothing to brag about. Even though rookie Kenyon Sadiq was viewed as someone who shouldn't be an afterthought following the grim injury report, he only had three catches on as many targets for 30 yards.

Mason Taylor, meanwhile, was held to just two receptions for 25 yards. This unit provided complementary production to the rest of the receivers and an offense that was clicking from the opening kick, but the lack of explosiveness continues to be an issue.

Running backs: A

The game plan was clear offensively as Hall and Braelon Allen split the workload in the backfield and showed what they are capable of when they both get touches. Hall went for 20 carries, 86 yards and a long of 26, while Allen had 16 carries for 75 yards and a long rush of 15 yards. Neither scored a rushing TD, but the balance on the ground was key to sustaining drives and controlling the clock for more than 32 minutes.

The Jets' backfield was one of their many bright spots in Sunday's win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a physical rushing attack, and it was even more impressive coming against a Chargers defense that held the Ravens to just 16 rush yards on 15 carries in Week 10. A TD would have been nice and needs to be something this group strives for going forward, but the balance from both backs is a good recipe for success regardless.

Offensive line: A-

This unit has received its fair share of criticism this season, but it responded in a big way against the Chargers. From keeping the lanes open for 165 rushing yards to allowing one sack on Smith's 22 dropbacks and helping the offense convert the majority of its third downs without punting a single time, it was a solid display of situational football up front.

The inconsistency continues to be an issue, though, with 33 sacks allowed this season, so it's not like one dominant performance against a one-win team is going to immediately change the narrative. That said, it was a much more encouraging showing from a group that has been one of the weakest links at times.

Defensive line: A

This was the difference-making bunch in Sunday's game by a mile. Going up against a weak Chargers O-line with five players on injured reserve, the Jets took full advantage of that matchup with six sacks and constantly disrupting QB Justin Herbert (131 passing yards).

Darrell Jackson Jr. (0.5), Jack Heflin (0.5), Harrison Phillips (one) and Jowon Briggs (1.5) were key parts of that success, but the most impactful player was none other than rookie David Bailey, who had two sacks, five tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss, one pass defended, two QB hits and a forced fumble. This sack early in the third quarter was Bailey's second of the game (h/t NFL) and gave him 9.5 for the season.

2 sacks today, 9.5 this season for David Bailey 😤



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CPQkr1Mrc3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Sure, Bailey was flagged for a costly roughing the passer penalty on the Chargers' TD drive to close out the first half and RB Omarion Hampton produced 89 yards on just 14 carries, but there was a lot to like after a punishing effort from the D-line.

Linebackers: B-

While not as good as the unit up front, the LBs had some bright spots from this game. Jamien Sherwood led the entire team with 11 tackles (eight solo) and one forced fumble, while Demario Davis was not far behind with six tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss.

There were a lot of impact plays and some active moments from this unit throughout the game, but it still had no answers for the Chargers' run game (158 total yards, one TD) and even allowed Hampton to break free for a 36-yard run on a TD drive late in the game. The league's third-worst run defense (137.4 ypg) is still a work in progress, but it was not all bad for a group that has certainly played worse this season.

Secondary: B

Minkah Fitzpatrick was the leader of this group with six tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks and one QB hit, while Dane Belton added six tackles (one solo) and Azareye'h Thomas had four solo tackles and one pass defended. They played well enough to win and did most of the little things well, aside from an illegal use of hands penalty on Thomas in the fourth quarter.

The Jets' secondary also kept Herbert in check for most of the game and did a solid job eliminating explosive plays. But the late breakdowns in the fourth quarter helped keep the game close as WR Ladd McConkey came down with both TD catches. That, along with the lack of turnovers, prevented them from putting the game out of reach sooner.

Special teams: A

Kicker Jason Sanders was at it again by going a perfect 5-of-5 (two field goals, three extra points), hitting from as far out as 50 yards. Although Isaiah Davis only had one opportunity at a punt return and mustered just 11 yards, he and Kene Nwangwu combined for 104 yards and an average of 26 yards per kick return to give the offense some solid field position.

While there was no game-changing return and punter Austin McNamara was not even needed for the game, they did give up 25.4 yards per kick return to the Chargers' special teams unit and gave an otherwise struggling offense on the other side some additional help in certain moments.

Coaching: A-

Considering the hot seat that a lot of the coaches found themselves on coming into the game, and still do, for that matter, this was a well-played game from both sides of the ball. While second-half adjustments and a conservative approach have plagued head coach Aaron Glenn this season, the Jets were a more disciplined team that took care of the ball and converted those short-yardage situations that have become a recurring problem.

Nov 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich called plays from the field for the first time this season, and that seemed to be beneficial, with the TD drought finally coming to an end, although the top targets were still not as involved as they needed to be. You can also view this as another win for the Jets against a bottom-dwelling team that could hurt their draft positioning in April, but it was still a much better collective effort from this coaching staff amid all the scrutiny.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.