Examining the Jets' WR Depth Chart After Second Signing in Two Days

NFL training camps can be a revolving door as veterans and rookies fight for limited spots on the 53-man roster. Players are signed when help is needed and also cut when they've proven incapable of making an impact or are simply injured. Needless to say, the Jets will likely see plenty of motion as head coach Aaron Glenn zeroes in on the final roster between now and September, with the wide receiver room already seeing some action.

On Friday morning, the New York Post's Brian Costello reported that the Jets have signed 24-year-old wideout Cam Camper, who just played with the United Football League's Orlando Storm this spring. Interestingly, his time in the UFL was spent under HC Anthony Becht, a former first-round pick by the Jets who spent 2000 to 2004 with the team.

In a corresponding move, New York has opted to use an injury designation to waive WR Gee Scott, who signed with the Jets in June.

The Jets are waiving WR Gee Scott with an injury designation and signing WR Cam Camper, per source. Camper most recently played in the UFL. He worked out for the Jets this morning. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 31, 2026

Camper's arrival continues the ongoing trend of new arrivals in New York's WR room. The newest transaction comes less than 24 hours after the Jets waived Jalen Walthall (also an injury designation) to sign Quincy Skinner, who spent some time with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2025, as well as a cup of tea in the Canadian Football League earlier this year.

So, what do the Jets' latest signings mean for their wide receiver depth chart? Let's take a look at how things are shaking out.

WR1-3: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr.

There's a clear-cut pecking order when it comes to the Jets' wideouts, with Garrett Wilson leading the way as the team's $130 million man. His last season was derailed by injury; however, he still managed 36 catches for 395 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games, putting him on pace for a career-high 10 TDs.

Garrett Wilson will, once again, be the Jets' WR1 to begin the 2026 NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Mitchell and Cooper, they'll likely rotate the WR2/3 roles depending on the week. Mitchell showed some serious promise by posting a 24-301-2 stat line in eight games with the Jets after being traded by the Colts, while Cooper just posted career-high marks in catches (69), yards (937) and TDs (13) en route to helping Indiana win the national championship.

Needless to say, the top of the Jets' WR depth chart is more promising than it's been in a long time.

WR4-5: Tim Patrick, Isaiah Williams

After a brief stay on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Tim Patrick could be a key supporter in the Jets' passing game this season. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound pass-catcher adds some serious size to New York's room, as well as familiarity with Glenn from their time in Detroit. Patrick's best days might be behind him in terms of playmaking; however, his knack for reliable blocking could keep his snap count up.

Meanwhile, a strong performance in organized team activities and minicamp has elevated Isaiah Williams's outlook to begin training camp. His ability to contribute on special teams only gives the Jets more reason to keep him around for the long haul, making it clear that Williams and Patrick will be the go-to next men up whenever the top trio gets hurt or needs a breather.

WR6: Arian Smith, Jamaal Pritchett, Caullin Lacy, DT Sheffield, Quincy Skinner, Malik McClain, Cam Camper

It's safe to say that there will be plenty of competition for the Jets' WR6 spot, especially now that Camper has entered the mix. He spent three seasons between Indiana and Boise State, posting a 121-1,757-7 line in 29 games. He also racked up 23 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns in seven games (four starts) with Orlando in the 2026 UFL season—a performance that recently earned him a tryout in Pittsburgh, per Steelers Now's Alan Saunders on Thursday.

Despite what he's done elsewhere, training camp is all about what Camper will do for the Jets.

The Jets obviously see something in Cam Camper to sign him. Now, it's time for the young WR to reward the team's faith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's going to be interesting to see if he can overcome someone like Arian Smith, who, despite not living up to the hype, still has 16 regular-season games under his belt. Skinner will also be looking to make an immediate impact, while Caullin Lacy, Malik McClain and DT Sheffield will be motivated as hungry undrafted free agents. Jamaal Pritchett has also been with the Jets since after the 2025 draft, and everyone knows how much NFL coaches value familiarity when making roster decisions.

In other words, the Jets' latest WR signings—Skinner and now Camper—must seriously stand out from the pack if they hope to still be on the roster by Week 1. Even if they get leapfrogged by another wideout, a strong training camp and preseason could land them on New York's practice squad, potentially opening the door for a 53-man roster role next year.