Bailey Zappe Might Not Last Long on Jets' Practice Squad After All

With the Week 1 opener against former head coach Robert Saleh's Titans quickly approaching, some positions are in the spotlight more than others for the Jets following Sunday's roster cuts that trimmed the depth chart down to 53 players.

One position that could still use some more depth is quarterback, especially considering the Jets only retained veteran Geno Smith and rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik. However, after initially cutting Bailey Zappe and losing Brady Cook to the Dolphins on waivers, they later brought Zappe back to the practice squad.

Despite that, it could be a short stint on the practice squad for Zappe. According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets worked out Will Levis and Jack Plummer on Thursday "for a spot on the practice squad."

The Jets worked out two QBs today, per source:



Will Levis

Jack Plummer



It'd be for a spot on the practice squad, I'm told. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 3, 2026

While Zappe's experience as a backup and solid play in 11-on-11 drills at camp certainly helped his case, there was no denying that he was a cut candidate after throwing a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in the preseason-opening loss to the Buccaneers and registering a dismal 41.0 passer rating in the three preseason games.

He may have been given a second chance when he was placed back on the practice squad, but the fact that they are working out other QBs like Levis and Plummer suggests they are not satisfied with the depth behind Smith and Klubnik and could send Zappe packing for good.

Bailey Zappe could still be in trouble despite joining the practice squad

Initially viewed as the frontrunner for the QB2 position behind Smith when the offseason program began, Zappe didn't exactly back that notion up.

As someone who had only completed 62.1% of his career passes and had more interceptions (14) than TDs (12) and losses (five) than wins (four), the backup role was by no means a lock and something he was going to have to work for.

Bailey Zappe needed to fight hard to win the Jets' QB2 job. Much to his dismay, his preseason performance knocked him out of the running. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the turnover-filled preseason and the rookie Klubnik's flashes of brilliance that have made him more than deserving of the QB2 role, it is back to the drawing board for Zappe.

After all, Klubnik's poise and accuracy have stood out most to the coaching staff, and both of those traits were clear in the preseason as he completed 21 of his 34 passes for 190 yards with zero TDs and one interception. He also led multiple scoring drives and rushed the ball twice for 22 yards and a first down.

However, despite the confidence in Smith and Klubnik, the Jets know they still need to add some depth behind them in case injuries become an issue or they want to give Klubnik more time to develop.

Ever since the roster cuts took place on Sunday, several QB3 options have emerged despite Zappe's return to the practice squad.

Jets can't remain content with status quo

Although Zappe provides the Jets with some insurance at the position, his underwhelming play in the preseason should force the franchise's hand to look for some other available options. Levis should certainly be at the top of the list after becoming a free agent on Monday and going unclaimed on waivers.

The former Kentucky Wildcat went from being projected as one of the top players off the draft board in 2023 before eventually falling to pick No. 33 in the second round. Despite showing some promise during his rookie season with his arm talent and athleticism, Levis has completed only 61% of his throws in 21 games and has posted a 5-16 record while committing 17 fumbles.

Will Levis is a work in progress, but that doesn't mean that the Jets shouldn't roll the dice on him over Bailey Zappe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, his starting experience cannot be ignored if New York wants another depth piece behind Smith and Klubnik that they can turn to if needed. While Plummer has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game, the Jets are clearly searching for answers to their QB depth concerns, or they would not be working out any signal-callers at all.

Zappe was given another chance on the practice squad, but with other QBs receiving interest amid an uncertain depth situation, he may not be around much longer after leaving a lot to be desired with his preseason performance.

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