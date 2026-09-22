Jets Finally Sign Will Levis to Practice Squad: What It Means for New York's QB Room

It wasn't long ago that the Jets' backup quarterback situation was a hot topic among fans.

There was no denying Geno Smith's status as the top dog in the QB room; however, it took some time to figure out whether fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, journeyman Bailey Zappe or undrafted signal-caller Brady Cook was the right man for the QB2 job in Gotham. That's without mentioning the potential options stemming from August's roster cuts, including 2023 second-round pick Will Levis.

Even though his career hasn't developed as planned, seeing the Titans release Levis last month was a shock, even if they're all in on Cam Ward. The Jets didn't waste any time doing their due diligence, bringing the 27-year-old in for a workout at the start of September. Although that get-together didn't produce an immediate deal, it seemed like head coach Aaron Glenn liked what he saw, as New York signed Levis to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Former Titans QB Will Levis is signing with the Jets practice squad, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



Levis started 21 games for Tennessee before missing last season with a shoulder injury. He takes the place of Bailey Zappe, who’s being released. pic.twitter.com/XqmkRIJIdn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2026

In a subsequent move, the Jets also released Zappe from the practice squad, clearly not having much faith in his ability to serve as the emergency quarterback.

With an important showdown with the Lions looming, Jets fans are likely wondering what Levis's arrival means for this week's QB plans. That said, here's likely why Gang Green signed the former Kentucky Wildcat and what his arrival could mean for the quarterback situation moving forward.

Will Levis adds another reliable arm to Jets' QB room (and a potential long-term project)

Zappe's preseason was forgettable, to say the least, averaging just 9.6 yards per completion and posting a 41.0 passer rating while throwing two interceptions without a touchdown. Those numbers aren't exactly confidence-inspiring if the Jets were forced to call his number in an emergency situation, which is why Levis was brought back to Gotham.

Bailey Zappe gave the Jets every reason to move on from him after a terrible preseason, and now they finally did. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 33rd overall pick of the 2023 draft, Levis has plenty of starting experience under his belt, even if he's been far from a perfect signal-caller. The Newton, MA native started in all 21 of his appearances with the Titans in 2023 and 2024, completing 61% of passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, two game-winning drives, a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks and an 82.7 passer rating.

Levis's late-game performances likely caught the Jets' eye, especially when Zappe only has one game-winning drive to his name. The fact that the former Patriots draft pick also has 12 fewer starts than Levis, despite being drafted a year earlier, is another reason why New York probably feels more confident in the latter as the QB3.

Does Will Levis have a chance to start for the Jets in 2026?

While the Jets could provide Levis with a much-needed fresh start, getting on the field (without an injury) might be easier said than done. At the same time, it's not an impossibility.

Smith is the Jets' current QB1, but it goes without saying that he hasn't been flawless. The two-time Pro Bowler has been solid with a 70.8% completion rate; however, he's only thrown one touchdown pass so far and is averaging only 7.1 yards per passing attempt, which is worse than what he did in four of the previous seasons.

If the Jets fall out of playoff contention at some point in the year and Smith is still struggling to put points on the board, Levis could get a look under center. New York's bye week is in Week 13, giving the coaching staff five more games after it to test the QB options before the offseason. With three first-round picks coming in April, it makes sense for the Jets to fully assess their current options before spending top-tier capital on another quarterback prospect.

What Geno Smith does moving forward will likely determine whether the Jets give Will Levis a legitimate in-game opportunity this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klubnik's continued development could also dictate what comes next for Levis. The Clemson product is still a work in progress, and the Jets might not feel comfortable throwing him into the fire if he isn't ready, whether that's because Smith gets hurt or needs to be sent to the sidelines. Having Levis around as the QB3 gives Glenn a more experienced arm to call upon, all while avoiding messing up Klubnik's development.

At the end of the day, this situation can go in multiple directions. Maybe Levis arrives in Gotham and proves exactly why the Titans turned the page on him. Or maybe he'll impress the Jets enough to be brought back as a potential competitor for the 2027 QB1 job if Smith and Klubnik don't do enough to close that door.

Either way, Levis's signing was a long time coming, and it'll be interesting to see how this experiment will turn out for the Jets—good or bad.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.