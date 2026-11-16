If you've seen one Jets game this season, you've seen them all.

On Sunday, the Jets crumbled in the second half against the rival Bills, leading to a 31-12 blowout loss. The loss drops New York to 2-8 on the season and winless across the division for the second straight year.

With seven games remaining in the 2026 regular season and a coaching staff that appears to be in the final months of the job, the Jets have little to look forward to for the remainder of the season.

In Sunday's loss, though, there were still plenty of awards to give out.

"Deja Vu" Award: Jets' five-game losing streak

New York became the second team this century to lose back-to-back games by over 17 points despite having four or more scoring drives in each game. New York has competed hard in almost every game it has played this season.

Despite the clear competitiveness, the Jets keep finding ways to lose. The loss to the Bills is Gang Green's eighth in their last nine games and fifth in a row. It feels like fans have watched the same game in each contest as well.

It's becoming harder for Jets fans to accept the product in front of them as the losses keep piling up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half of these losses, just as was the case on Sunday, New York competed and seemed on even footing. Their offense was moving the ball consistently, and their defense kept getting stops.

Then, in the second half, there would be coverage breakdowns, missed tackles, broken blocks, and mental mistakes.

This is all a sign of a failure of coaching, but no one is really surprised at this point. If anything, the Jets' struggles on Sunday are just further reason to eventually move on from their current staff.

"Positive Highlight" Award: Jets' young core

Every game appears to be the same for the Jets, but one positive constant has been the improved play of their young core. On Sunday, many of New York's true stars came out to perform well.

There was Breece Hall recording 100 yards from scrimmage, Braelon Allen averaging over five yards per carry, Garrett Wilson recording a seven-catch, 100-yard game, and even received four clutch receptions from Mason Taylor. New York didn't get enough from their rookies, but that had more to do with coaching than a lack of execution.

Kenyon Sadiq was targeted on a screen in the first play of the game, but wasn't targeted again. Meanwhile, Omar Cooper Jr. suffered an ankle injury on that same screen play and did not play for the remainder of the game.

Omar Cooper’s right ankle gets yet another high ankle mechanism.

Third time it’s been injured since Week 1 now. Likely misses multiple weeks with this one pic.twitter.com/sPRPYOtEe7 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 15, 2026

New York's stars are still good. The Jets' rookies are talented, but obviously need to be a focal point as well.

"Aaron Glenn" Award: Hook & fumble

There was no better example of what the Aaron Glenn era has been like for the Jets than a two-play sequence late in the contest.

With five minutes to play and the offense driving, New York called a hook-and-ladder play from Wilson to another receiver. Except Wilson's lateral was woefully short and inaccurate, causing a fumble and turnover for the Bills' defense. On the very next play, James Cook ran for a 74-yard touchdown.

From the positive outlook of a drive to a fumble on a ridiculous play-call to an immediate long touchdown run.

Glenn's 5-22 record as a head coach and 0-9 record against the AFC East are reasons why he won't get a third year. But this two-play run is as bad as it gets in NFL history.

"New Drought" Award: Jets' offense

The new drought stands at nine. That is, nine straight quarters that the Jets have failed to score a touchdown. The drought extends all the way to their loss against the Raiders, when they were held to a field goal in the fourth quarter. In that game, New York's last touchdown came with eight minutes left in the f

New York kept that field goal mindset going into their last two games. Each time the Jets have been in a difficult situation in which they needed to be aggressive, Glenn and the offense opted to take points instead.

That's always a nice sentiment to make... if your defense is among the best in the league. Instead, New York's defense has been inconsistent all year, and they are simply not good enough to "go for points" in games against Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen.

Glenn wants his team to play a certain way, but they don't coach or play like the identity makes much sense. And that's why you get most of these games of maddening conservatism.

"2027 & beyond" Award: Dolphins

Unlike in weeks past, the Jets did not get help from other teams around the league when it comes to their draft position. The biggest game of the day, outside of their own loss, came in Indianapolis, where the Colts found a way to hold on to a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Miami missed several PATs including a would-be game-winning 54-yarder field goal late in the fourth quarter.

If the season ended today, New York would own the 4th and 6th picks inside the top 10. That's the exact same spot they had last week, but the important update here is that their own pick is at four overall, and Indy's is at six.

If the Dolphins can win a few more games and the Titans beat the Colts again, the Jets could be within striking distance of a top-two pick. Until then, though, there's no reason to hide that Sunday was a disappointment outside of their own game for the Jets.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.