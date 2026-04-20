One Thing the Jets Cannot Afford to Get Wrong at the NFL Draft

The New York Jets currently possess the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but there's a distinct possibility that they move back for extra picks. With as many needs as the Jets have, more darts to throw is probably a better path than the best talent available.

The most likely teams that'd be willing to trade up for the Jets' No. 2 pick would be the Tennessee Titans or the Dallas Cowboys. Robert Saleh's presence on the Titans makes Tennessee a palatable trade partner, while the Cowboys seem to want one of the top defenders from this class to boost that vulnerable unit.

Even if the Jets dropped back a few spots in the draft, there's one objective New York positively cannot neglect.

Jets must draft one of the top edge rushers in 2026 class

The Jets must land one of the top edge rushers in the class. Whether it's Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

The case for Reese is simple: he's a physical freak who's only been featured in elite defenses over his two seasons getting defensive snaps in Columbus.

While his overall body of work in his three years at Ohio State doesn't feature many pass-rush snaps beyond 2025, Reese did have 327 snaps on the outside and amassed 6.5 sacks. Reese's pass rushing graded out as a 72.1 by PFF, which was good, though not elite. Reese was often feast or famine, but more frequently ate.

Bailey is the "safer" option, on paper, with his technique being the best in the class. He figures to be the closest thing to ready, though it was Bain who starred on the national championship runner-up at The U and has certainly on big stages in his career. Bain has off-field controversies and doesn't have the most desirable combine measurables, particularly his reach, but is a proven entity destroying blockers with violent hands.

New York can't go wrong with any of the three. The only way the Jets can go wrong at the draft at all is by reaching for one of their other needs instead.

A quarterback will be the biggest temptation, and Alabama's Ty Simpson is the clear consolation prize after Fernando Mendoza comes off the board. That said, it's incredibly easy to see whichever team that takes him in the first round finding that to be a waste in due time.

Receiver could also get New York into trouble, depending on the selection in the first round. If the Jets stay at 16 and watch the top names get scooped up, NY may feel pressured to take a second-round talent like Omar Cooper earlier than hoped.

But, with a pair of firsts and seconds to use, there's simply no excuse to not end up with a truly elite pass rushing prospect. The QB and WR positions have produced several stars after the first round, but maximizing the potential of the team's next cornerstone EDGE is essential for this franchise in 2026 as it looks to build a defensive core to lead the charge over the next several years.