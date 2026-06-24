Geno Smith's Minicamp Is Worst-Case Scenario for Cade Klubnik

When the New York Jets traded for Geno Smith earlier this offseason, it was a reunion for the veteran quarterback who played for the franchise from 2013-16. Homecoming aside, many wondered how he would fit into an offense that scored the fourth-fewest points per game (17.6 PPG) last season after experiencing his own struggles with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the league-high 17 interceptions last season, Smith has been one of the standouts in Jets OTAs and minicamp. With an uncertain backup situation and the fact that the Jets have used at least three different starting QBs in four of the last five seasons, it will be a "live by Geno or die by Geno" philosophy as he looks to bring some stability back to an organization that has not had much of it recently.

In addition to developing chemistry with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, Smith has also developed a strong locker room presence and picked up quickly on new offensive coordinator Frank Reich's scheme. His continued growth has made him someone his teammates cannot help but pull for, but it has also potentially turned into the worst-case scenario for rookie Cade Klubnik.

Geno Smith's minicamp success complicates matters for Cade Klubnik

Even though Klubnik was rated as the worst-ranked backup QB earlier in the offseason and was not exactly the most consistent in OTAs, the organization remains pleased with the rookie signal-caller out of Clemson as he gets up to speed in the NFL.

Perhaps his most important trait coming out of college was his composure, something the Jets could certainly use with the struggles they have constantly experienced at QB. Klubnik was solid at Clemson, going 26-14 as a starter while throwing for 10,123 yards and completing 64% of his passes in his four years there.

Injuries kept Klubnik from playing to his potential in his senior year, but he was someone who easily could have gone in the first round if he had stayed healthy. When you factor in fellow backup Brady Cook's dismal rookie season and Bailey Zappe's turnover-prone history, he appears to be in the best position for the QB2 role and a potential opportunity to start if Smith struggles early in the season.

There could also be an argument that Smith's offseason success could actually help Klubnik in the long run, even if it is the worst-case scenario right now. While Smith is all but guaranteed to be the starter, it could put less pressure on Klubnik to fight for the starting spot and keep him from starting before he is truly ready.

Unlike the 2025 Jets team that saw Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Cook each start at least five games, Smith brings stability and leadership that has already been on display as he looks to get on the same page with his receivers. That is something the Jets did not have last season on their struggling offense, and could be extremely beneficial if he can protect the ball and limit the mistakes that cost him last season.

Furthermore, while Pro Football Focus gave Smith the 36th-ranked overall grade (60.9) out of 43 qualified QBs last season, he still accounted for more than 3,000 pass yards and 19 TDs, showing the potential that exists when the decision-making is better and the turnovers are limited.

While Smith is involved in some unwanted controversy off the field, all signs point to him being the Jets starter when Week 1 rolls around. His experience and understanding of this offense is something the Jets must take advantage of at the beginning of the season as the new playmakers get up to speed.

For Klubnik, who is in strong consideration for QB2 on the team's depth chart, that is not exactly what you want to hear at this point in the offseason. At the same time, that could also give him more time to learn from Smith and watch from the sidelines instead of making occasional strides in practice.

Either way, Smith's strong minicamp performance is a sign that the QB1 spot is his to lose. It may not be what Klubnik wants to hear at this point, but Smith gives the Jets a proven veteran under center and someone who has already established a lot of trust, something this franchise desperately needs.