Why Jets Can't Let Will Levis Leave Town Without a Contract

Eyebrows were raised around the NFL earlier this week when various players surprisingly survived waivers after Sunday's 53-man roster deadline. One of the more shocking players to hit free agency was former Titans quarterback Will Levis, who many experts and fans saw as the perfect candidate for QB-needy teams—much like the Jets—to roll the dice on.

New York doesn't need another game-ready arm, as Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik are a solid one-two punch. However, Bailey Zappe is far from a reliable third-string option, especially after a preseason to forget, which is why the Jets were more than happy to bring Levis (along with reigning United Football League MVP Jack Plummer) in for a workout on Thursday morning, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

The Jets worked out two QBs today, per source:



Will Levis

Jack Plummer



It'd be for a spot on the practice squad, I'm told. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 3, 2026

Even though he was only brought in for a practice squad opportunity, Levis is exactly who the Jets need to help turn the page on Zappe and ensure that the QB3 spot is no longer a concern.

Will Levis is the Jets' best chance to end QB3 search

Once seen as a first-round talent, Levis's outlook has been hazy ever since he fell to the Titans at No. 33 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite having experience from a pro-like offense in Kentucky, the Newton, MA native was thrown into a situation he wasn't ready for in Tennessee, as proven by his 5-16 record with 33 turnovers (17 fumbles, 16 interceptions) across 21 starts in 2023 and 2024.

Shoulder surgery during the 2025 offseason knocked Levis out of the entire campaign, and once the Titans drafted Cam Ward with the first overall pick this past April, the writing was on the wall for Levis. Although he stuck around through training camp and the preseason, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh officially severed ties when roster cuts were announced on Sunday.

Now, it's time for Gang Green to capitalize on the former Day 2 pick's availability.

Will Levis needs a fresh start after being cut by the Titans, and the Jets could give him exactly that. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Levis a flawless quarterback option? No, but he's a 27-year-old who can still be a viable backup option should something happen to Smith and/or Klubnik. Even though he lost more than he won, Levis still has 21 career starts under his belt, which is nothing to sneeze at. For comparison, Zappe started only nine times between his stays with the Patriots and Browns, while neither QB has been named a starter since 2024.

That's without mentioning how Levis even recorded two fourth-quarter comebacks and two game-winning drives while in Tennessee. Zappe can't say he's experienced similar success, as he only has one GWD to his name, without any fourth-quarter comebacks.

Of course, Zappe's preseason didn't do him any favors either—especially when you compare his exhibition performance to Levis's showing.

Will Levis Bailey Zappe Preseason games (starts) 3 (1) 3 (0) Completions 21 14 Attempts 39 23 Completion rate 53.8% 60.9% Passing yards 200 135 Touchdown passes 0 0 Interceptions 0 2 Yards per completion 9.5 9.6 Passer rating 68.3 41.0

Zappe was more accurate and had a barely-higher-yards per completion rate, but that's all that was going for him over Levis last month. The ex-Titans QB was actually used in a starter situation and finished the preseason with a better passer rating. The lack of interceptions is also a positive, whereas Zappe has now thrown 50% more interceptions (21) than touchdowns (14) between the NFL regular season and preseason.

As much as the Jets love Klubnik, the reality is that he's still largely unproven, and there might be a time when he's asked to step in for Smith only to crumble under the pressure. That isn't a prediction or a guarantee: it's just a legitimate scenario that head coach Aaron Glenn & Co. must consider. The Jets would then have to turn to Zappe, who likely won't keep them competitive.

Levis has his flaws, but he's the more trustworthy arm to have in the emergency QB3 role if the Jets are forced to turn in that direction. Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich (a former QB himself) is the perfect man to help bring out the best that Levis has to offer, and they are even somewhat familiar with each other, as Reich—while head coach of the Panthers—met privately with Levis during the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jets OC Frank Reich is the type of coach Will Levis needs to help him realize his full potential. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Practice squad signings might not be overly flashy, but when you have an opportunity to add a former second-rounder three years removed from his draft, you have to take it. Levis could end up developing into a reliable backup option for years to come, or he could easily cement the fact that he's trending towards bust territory. Either way, the Jets won't lose much by taking a chance and adding him to the taxi unit.

After all, other teams will likely have the same idea as Glenn & Co. Assuming that's the case, the Jets need to find a way to sign Levis to the practice squad before they're stuck with Zappe and the uncertainties he brings longer than necessary.

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