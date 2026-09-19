Why Isaiah Williams Will Be Jets' X-Factor in Week 2 vs. Packers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Injuries are constant in the NFL.

The best teams are able to weather key injuries throughout the course of a season. The bad teams aren't. If the New York Jets are going to prove the NFL world wrong this season, they'll need to be one of those teams that can keep playing well despite injuries to parts of the roster.

There's no greater test for that than in Week 2.

New York has ruled out several starters including kick returner Kene Nwangwu, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and edge rusher Joseph Ossai. Cooper, specifically, has been played on short-term IR, which means he will be out for the next four weeks. Still, New York remains confident they have the depth in place to keep things afloat.

In the case of the offensive side of the ball, that confidence comes in their belief of wide receiver and return specialist Isaiah Williams.

As the Jets prepare for a contest against the Green Bay Packers, it will be Williams who will be the team's biggest X-Factor.

Williams enters Week 2 as X-Factor

The road for Williams has really been quite incredible. Picked up on waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals to open the season, the Jets return specialits struggled mightily in his debut game in Miami. He was promptly cut, but brought back to eventually become the team MVP for the 2025 campaign.

"I literally watched this kid at death's door," Jets wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson said. "And just how he had the mental fortitude to just fight back….When you're down, you're not out. Just keep going, keep pushing."

Entering Week 2, it will be Williams' role as a receiver that will be in the limelight the most. While the veteran pass catcher did not see the field much on opening day for the offense, the injury to Cooper will thrust him into the slot.

Williams will be ready for that role. During camp, he enjoyed several weeks of successful football that had the coaching staff looking for different ways to use him as a weapon, and not just on special teams.

"We're going to have to give him the ball some way," head coach Aaron Glenn said in August. "We have to figure out a way to make sure that he's involved because he's an explosive player."

New York has seen that explosiveness on special teams specifically. Tennessee didn't have many chances to kick off in the Jets' Week 1 win, but Williams recorded 29 punt return yards on two tries - good for an average over 14.5.

That is already good for fifth in the league.

Williams' skills as a returner already make him an x-factor for Sunday's game. Green Bay's special teams has a history of major mistakes over the course of the last few seasons, especially in big moments. But it will be as a receiver that Williams could make his biggest mark.

He's expected to get more touches than the single one he received last week. And if he can make the most of his opportunity, it would give the Jets another weapon in their improved offense until Cooper comes back healthy.

From being released to team MVP to game x-factor, the Jets' confidence in Williams is high.

And he's eager to prove the team right.

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