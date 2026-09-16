Just-Released Raven Should Interest Jets If Kicker Concerns Persist After Week 2

There was not much to be disappointed with in last Sunday's season-opening 23-10 win over former head coach Robert Saleh's Tennessee Titans, but the Jets still have some work to do in one particular area after similar issues persisted in the Music City.

While the decision by head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich to focus on a run-heavy approach paved the way for a much-improved defense to flex its muscle and completely dominate Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the kicking unit continued to provide reason for concern after an up-and-down season opener.

Glenn ultimately went with veteran Jason Sanders for the starting spot. He made three of his four attempts, including a pair from beyond 50 yards late in the game, but he also completely whiffed on a 54-yard attempt earlier and emerged as one of the duds of the game.

The three makes were encouraging, but the inconsistency that Sanders has shown throughout the offseason and into the opener could give the Jets a reason to look elsewhere. On Tuesday, that opportunity may have presented itself when NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that the Baltimore Ravens were releasing kicker Jake Moody and going with Tyler Loop as their only kicker on the roster.

The #Ravens have released K Jake Moody.



Tyler Loop is back as the only kicker on the roster after going 2-of-2 on field goals Sunday, with makes from 45 and 57 yards, and 5-of-5 on extra points. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2026

Now, that does not mean the Jets are going to immediately jump at the bit to pursue Moody after just one game from Sanders, who did enough to keep the job for now. Nonetheless, there was a reason it took Glenn until just days before the opener to decide on Sanders for the position. Therefore, the veteran kicker has to improve if he wants to hang onto the role for good.

Jason Sanders has little room for error if inconsistency continues

Making the wrong decision at kicker between Sanders and Blake Grupe was one of the mistakes Glenn needed to avoid going into the Week 1 clash with the Titans, and for the most part, he did that, considering that Sanders converted 75% of his attempts and both of his extra points.

New York Jets placekicker Jason Sanders didn't have a perfect Week 1 performance, leaving the door open for the head coach Aaron Glenn to make a change. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That said, even though Sanders flashed some positive signs throughout the offseason, he still missed the entire 2025 season with a hip injury and missed an extra point in the preseason finale against the New York Giants. That ultimately showed that the Jets' kicking problems are not over and that it was still a toss-up going into the opener.

That is why someone like Moody should at least interest the organization if those issues carry over to the Week 2 meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

He burst onto the scene in his rookie season with the 49ers in 2023, going 21-of-25 (84%) and hitting from as far out as 57 yards. Those numbers took a slight dip the following season (24-of-34, 70.6%), and he was eventually waived following the 2025 opener when he missed a 27-yarder and had another attempt blocked.

Despite the adversity, Moody appeared to rediscover his form during a brief two-game stint with the Chicago Bears last season when he went 8-of-9 (88.9%) and kicked a game-winning 38-yard field goal to beat the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Ironically enough, he finished out the 2025 season with the Commanders, going 10-of-11 (90.9%) and a perfect 2-of-2 from at least 50 yards out.

Ex-Washington Commanders placekicker Jake Moody could be another option for the New York Jets to consider if Jason Sanders doesn't impress. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moody was eventually released by the Commanders and lost the Ravens' starting job to Loop, who made a career-long 57-yarder and tacked on a 45-yard attempt in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts after missing a 44-yarder in the 2025 season finale that would have sent Baltimore to the playoffs.

Just one game into the season for the Jets, it is clear the kicking situation is not completely resolved at this moment. To his credit, Sanders bounced back from the poorly missed field goal in the second quarter and showed why his career 84.6 conversion percentage should not be ignored. After all, he attempted a career-high 41 field goals in 2024 and made 37, so the potential was still there prior to the injury.

Sanders answered the call in Week 1 and escaped with his job still intact, but if the misses or inconsistency continue into Week 2, Moody's availability should intrigue the Jets if they feel a change is needed.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.