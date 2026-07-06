3 Jets Most Likely to Lose Their Starting Jobs by Week 1

While some players on the New York Jets roster may be entering their final season in Gang Green in 2026, others are facing pressure to keep their starting spots locked up with training camp now less than a month away.

As the 53-man roster continues to take shape, some position battles are still playing out following the conclusion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. There are plenty of starters who still need to prove themselves if they want to keep that role.

With all that in mind, here are three Jets who are most likely to lose their starting jobs by Week 1, either from stiff competition behind them or a lack of proven track record.

Harrison Phillips, DT

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (97) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips returns for a second season with the Jets after bringing some much-needed experience and instantly becoming a fan favorite following prior stints with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. He has taken on a mentoring role with offseason acquisition T'Vondre Sweat and has appeared in all 17 regular-season games each of the last four seasons, giving the Jets someone who has proven to be reliable throughout the entirety of an NFL season.

With that said, he only had 0.5 sacks, one QB hit and 10 total pressures in 358 pass rush snaps last season, all while playing 61% of the snaps. His reputation is second to none on this team and among the fan base with his personality and leadership, but the lack of pressure toward opposing quarterbacks and subpar results on the field make him one of the most overrated players on this team and someone who has a lot to prove as a result.

The Jets will also have more defensive schemes at their disposal this season with the additions of Sweat and free agent David Onyemata, who brings his dominant run-stopping ability and underrated pass rush skills to the unit as the 23rd-ranked player on our list of the top 25 Jets for the 2026 season. Phillips is the starter for now, but that is by no means a guarantee with the talent surrounding him.

Nahshon Wright, CB

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After becoming the first team in NFL history without a single interception in a season, the Jets decided to bring in Wright on a one-year, $3.5 million deal following his one-year stint with the Chicago Bears in 2025. While Wright allowed 816 yards and six TDs, he had 11 pass deflections, five interceptions (one for a TD), three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles, something the Jets could certainly use more of this season.

Not only does Wright have to prove himself all over again and show that his 2025 season with the Bears was no fluke, he has some stiff competition from 2025 third-rounder Azareye'h Thomas. The former Florida State Seminole appeared in 12 games (five starts) as a rookie and recorded 22 total tackles, seven passes defended and two tackles for loss, making this a position battle that is worth watching closely.

As a low-risk addition with a lot of upside following his breakout season with the Bears in 2025, the Jets may have fooled the entire league with the Wright signing. For that to be the case, he needs to show that was not an outlier and that he can be just as much of a contributor this season if he wants to keep his spot on this roster with Thomas right on his heels.

Andre Cisco, Safety

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cisco, the third-round pick in the 2021 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed a one-year deal to remain with the Jets following a disappointing 2025 season. Despite recording as many as 73 total tackles with the Jaguars in 2022 and registering four interceptions in 2023, Cisco had the 67th-ranked coverage grade (54.5) out of 98 qualified safeties from Pro Football Focus in a 2025 season that was cut short by a pectoral tear.

While his run defense grade (75.6) ranked a much better 28th, it was easy to see why Cisco was on the chopping block ahead of OTAs. The Jets also added veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton to the safety room, joining the returning Malachi Moore. While Moore has stood out as the Jets' biggest concern coming out of minicamp, Cisco cannot take his foot off the gas after continuing to struggle with tackling and in coverage last season.

Unlike Moore, though, Cisco has put together a solid offseason program and showed that he can at least be a depth piece, if not the starter. Still, there are some improvements that Cisco needs to make if he wants to hang on to the starting role.