Nate Lynn Could Alter His Jets Outlook Amid Joseph Ossai Injury Uncertainty

As the attention starts to shift to the Week 1 clash against former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans, there is still some business to take care of following Sunday's initial 53-man roster unveil.

While the depth chart is taking shape and it is becoming clearer who has impressed the coaching staff most throughout the offseason, the focus now is on the latest practice squad signings and waiver claims as the regular season draws near.

One player who made the 53-man roster and has become a welcome addition is defensive end Joseph Ossai, but his availability remains uncertain. According to ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini on Monday, Ossai "is week-to-week with a foot injury," per head coach Aaron Glenn, which could open the door for other players to step up as he gets back to full strength.

Joseph Ossai is week-to-week with a foot injury, per Glenn. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 31, 2026

Even though someone like DE Nate Lynn was part of the roster cuts, he found himself back on the practice squad after becoming the team's preseason darling and making a strong case for a roster spot.

Ossai's injury is not expected to be serious, but Lynn had three sacks in two preseason games and could stand to benefit after surprisingly being omitted from the initial 53-man roster.

Nate Lynn could benefit most from Joseph Ossai's injury

Lynn was signed on Aug. 18, just three days before the Jets' second preseason game against the Steelers. Between that game and the preseason finale against the Giants, Lynn amassed a total of three sacks, including this one in the second quarter last Friday night.

Sure, his body of work is small and could be the reason the Jets opted to demote him back down to the practice squad instead of giving him an immediate opportunity on the 53-man roster. However, it is hard to deny how impressive he's been in a short time, and Ossai's injury could pave the way for him to make the transition to the active game-day roster early in the season.

Ossai signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Jets after logging a total of 43 tackles, five sacks and 29 hurries in 14 games (nine starts) last season with the Bengals. Even though rookie David Bailey and Will McDonald IV provide stiff competition and Ossai was projected as a solid rotational player on the defensive front, the franchise's commitment to him earlier this offseason suggests his role will remain important.

After all, Ossai brings a high motor and specializes against the run, accumulating 13 stops and earning the 25th-ranked run-defense grade (70.7) out of 115 qualified edge defenders last season, per Pro Football Focus. For a team that allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the league (139.5) and recorded the second-fewest sacks (26) in 2025, Ossai possessed a lot of upside.

Joseph Ossai can still make an impact for the Jets when he's healthy. He just has to get there first, which he can hopefully do sooner rather than later. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is still too early for fans to completely lose hope in Ossai, but the franchise's decision to pay top dollar for him instead of bringing in a more proven, premier player at the position could become a move they later regret. The Jets are banking on him developing beyond just a rotational player, but the injury, regardless of the severity, creates a roster opportunity that otherwise may not have been there.

That could definitely go to Lynn, who has surpassed expectations and outperformed many players who were either on the roster bubble or were eventually cut. Ossai previously dealt with an undisclosed injury that forced him to start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before suffering the left foot injury against the Giants, and this could be a prime opportunity for someone like Lynn to take advantage of.

It was just two preseason games, but depending on how Ossai responds to the injury and how long it takes him to get back up to speed, Lynn could benefit the most and put himself back in the conversation for a roster spot after coming agonizingly close to begin with.

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