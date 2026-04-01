2026 NFL Draft: Must-Avoid Picks for Jets at No. 2

The New York Jets are going to have an opportunity to seriously add some talent early on in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York will make its first selection at No. 2 followed by its second pick in the first round at No. 16 thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are in a good position and the two guys who have been linked to New York the most at No. 2 have been Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Texas Tech edge David Bailey.

New York doesn't need to get cute here. If the Jets take either Reese or Bailey, they are going to be in a very good position defensively heading into the 2026 season.

It's hard to make an argument for anyone other than these two at this point. It is easy to see which prospects wouldn't fit at No. 2.

Jeremiyah Love — Running back

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Love is a great talent. ESPN currently has him as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the Jets don't need a running back at No. 2. Breece Hall is among the best overall running backs in the game and the Jets already gave him the franchise tag this offseason. There has been rumblings that the two sides will discuss a multi-year deal after the draft. Adding a player like Love would be awesome, but he's simply not what the Jets need right now.

Caleb Downs — Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a time when Downs would've been an intriguing target. But the Jets have really gotten to work in the safety room this offseason by acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick, re-signing Andre Cisco and signing Dane Belton. The safety position isn't among the Jets' biggest weaknesses at this point.

Olaivavega Ioane — Guard

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets' offensive line is a strength right now. There's no reason to draft an offensive lineman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Jets wanted to take an offensive lineman in the second round, that's a different story. But, arguably, the Jets shouldn't be thinking guard in the first round at all. The two biggest roster holes for New York right now are the pass rush and wide receiver. Frankly, if New York's first pick in the first round isn't an edge rusher it would be a mistake. The Jets have the No. 16 pick and two picks in the second round to address other holes.