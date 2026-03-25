Jets Drawing Buzz for Rival Cornerback in Free Agency

The New York Jets came into the offseason with massive holes all over their roster, but they quickly used free agency and the trade block to patch up almost all of these issues.

They added across their entire defense already. With the NFL Draft coming up, they should be able to put the finishing touches on the perfect offseason in New York. But there's still a chance they dive back into free agency, considering they have plenty of money to still spend.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the Jets could use their surplus of money to sign Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas to help continue building out their defense this offseason.

Rasul Douglas could fit perfectly in the Jets defense

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The team can't address quarterback with the second overall pick, although Gang Green will have its pick of any non-QBs in the draft ahead of a 2027 talent grab that is supposed to be deeper at signal-caller and where the Jets are swimming in picks," Davenport wrote. "At No. 16 this year, the Jets should be able to acquire a wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. However, the Jets could also use help in a defensive backfield that has some talent but is short on experience after they shipped Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts last year.

"The 2026 campaign will be Rasul Douglas' 10th in the NFL, and while he as never been to the Pro Bowl, he has allowed a passer rating against of less than 75 in two of the past three years—including 2025 with the Miami Dolphins. The 30-year-old isn't going to be expensive, and his veteran presence would be welcome in a cornerback room that could use a steadying hand."

The Jets could look to add to their cornerback room this offseason, especially considering they likely won't be in position to land one at pick No. 2 or pick No. 16.

Douglas might be a veteran at this point in his career, but he's still a valuable defensive back at this stage of his career. He was productive for the Dolphins last season, and he could be the perfect option for New York.

Douglas shouldn't require a lot of money to sign in free agency. The Jets have plenty of money to spend, so it shouldn't be an issue on the payroll.