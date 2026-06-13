One Jets OTA Breakout Is Too Good to Be True

Now that offseason team activities (OTAs) have come and gone, the focus shifts to mandatory minicamp on June 16 as the New York Jets try to piece together the best 53-man roster as possible.

While some players have underperformed and left a lot to be desired following their OTAs showing, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has done the complete opposite. Mitchell appeared in only eight games for the Jets last season after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts, but the optimism surrounding him is palpable after making strong catches and showcasing his elite speed and route-running in OTAs.

Although Mitchell has struggled with drops in his career, that has not been the case so far at OTAs. In fact, as Jets on SI's Nick Faria noted while attending OTAs, Mitchell's "best play came on a hitch route where he out-muscled Nahshon Wright for a diving completion early in practice" and that "the Jets' offense should transform instantly into one teams won't want to play this season" if he plays like that.

An Adonai Mitchell breakout is music to the Jets' ears

The 23-year-old was shipped to the Jets as part of the blockbuster Sauce Gardner trade last season. While Mitchell had 24 receptions for 301 yards and two TDs and flashed the potential that is there, he was also targeted 58 times and was viewed by many as someone who would not provide much of an impact in Gang Green.

To be fair, though, he is now in a system under new Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich that is sure to bring the most out of him alongside the team's leading receiver, Garrett Wilson. When you also look at the gains he made from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign, Mitchell went from just 312 yards and zero TDs to a combined 453 yards and two TDs with the Colts and Jets last season, even slightly improving his yards per reception to 13.7.

Mitchell initially appeared to be the Jets' biggest draft loser after the team selected tight end Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 16 and No. 30, respectively. After all, Mitchell did not have a strong finish to the 2025 season, while Cooper is coming off a career-year at Indiana and Sadiq gives the Jets another option in the passing attack with first-round talent.

With Cooper and Sadiq joining Wilson and running back Breece Hall, who was third on the roster in receiving yards last season and has averaged 73 targets in the last three seasons, it will ultimately come down to Mitchell going out and proving himself as a go-to option down the field.

When you look at his most recent OTAs performance and his earlier outing when he made a 30+ yard diving grab, there is a lot to be encouraged by as this passing attack looks to take the next step forward. He may have only had the 70th-ranked overall grade (59.7) from Pro Football Focus out of 81 qualified WRs last season, but early signs from OTAs point to a much different story with the Jets.

If Mitchell finally starts to live up to expectations, it could also benefit Cooper as he gets his feet wet in the NFL. There is a lot of hype surrounding Cooper as a projected starter at WR, so any gains that Mitchell makes will lessen the pressure on him as a rookie and allow Cooper to not feel like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders in Year 1.

Mitchell has clearly emerged as a potential breakout candidate going into the 2026 season. While it is easy to overreact to any performances in OTAs and jump to conclusions about a player until training camp arrives and more contact is involved, Jets fans can only hope Mitchell will carry the momentum forward and give them another threat alongside Wilson in the passing attack.