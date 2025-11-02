Jets Expected To Keep 3 Core Pieces Unless Blown Away
The New York Jets' offense is built around the rushing attack and it sounds like the team isn't going to be moving its top running back option before the Nov. 4th trade deadline.
Breece Hall's standing with the Jets has been rumored about going to back to the offseason. The noise grew with each Jets loss and there was even a point a few weeks ago when Hall took to social media with a post that included the phrase "Free20" in the caption.
The rumor mill certainly has been turning when it comes to Hall. But, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported pre-trade deadline updates on Saturday and said that the current expectation, barring an "offer they can't refuse," Hall will not be moved before the trade deadline along with Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald IV.
"Clock is ticking: The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. From various sources, here's the latest: Barring an offer they can't refuse, the Jets won't trade running back Breece Hall. You can put defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive end Will McDonald IV in this category, too," Cimini said.
The Jets need to stay the course
Now, the deadline is a couple of days away still, but this continues to be in line with reports that have started surfacing over the last few days. What a difference a win makes, huh? The Jets were 0-7 to begin the season and it seemed like a near-guarantee that at least some of the stars on the team could be traded.
But, one 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals later, the vibes have completely shifted around the team. Before the Week 8 matchup, the Jets didn't know who was going to be the starting quarterback and rumors pointed to selling off pieces. Then, the Jets stuck with Justin Fields, the team put up over 500 yards of offense, and now New York is at least likely to stay the course.
This is the right move. The Jets are 1-7, but in Hall they have a star-level talent and weapon at a focal point of the offense in the rushing attack. In Williams, they have a game-breaking All-Pro pass rusher who could can build the defense around. In McDonald, they have a 26-year-old with immense upside after racking up over 10 sacks last year.
If you were trying to build a team from scratch, having a weapon like Hall for the running game and who is also good in the passing attack, plus two elite pass rushers would be a great place to start and the Jets already have those pieces.
All week this has been a popular talking point all week. It remains arguably the best plan to stick with what the Jets have and play out the season. New York has made some snap decisions over the last few years that haven't panned out. Patience is a key to getting this team back on track and keeping Hall, Williams, and McDonald is the correct next step.
