Jets Have 3 Stars On Watch Alert Before Trade Deadline
The New York Jets have a handful of guys to watch over the next few hours with the clock ticking on the trade deadline.
Fortunately, after the deadline passes on Tuesday afternoon, the trade buzz will die down across the league for a bit. But, there are still a few hours to go. The deadline will be here at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Will the Jets trade any big-name stars away? The Athletic's Saad Yousuf shared a column featuring players to watch and three members of the Jets cracked the list: Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall, and Jermaine Johnson II.
"Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: According to (Dianna Russini), teams have been showing interest in the star defensive tackle, but the price the Jets are asking for has been massive," Yousuf said. "Breece Hall, New York Jets: The star running back hasn’t exactly shied away from being included in the trade dialogue, and it’s fair to wonder how he fits on the Jets with where the organization is headed...
"Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets: The Jets have reportedly been getting calls inquiring about Johnson."
There's so much noise out there around the New York Jets
It's not the first time any of these three guys have been mentioned and likely won't be the last. But, it would be somewhat surprising to see any of them actually moved. It has been reported over and over again that the Jets aren't as likely to trade Hall as they once were viewed.
For Williams, it has seemed unlikely from the very beginning that he would get traded barring some sort of Micah Parsons-level blockbuster. His name has been thrown around, but the idea of an actual deal has gotten cold water thrown all over it.
Teams reportedly have called about Johnson, but he said himself that he spoke to the front office and insinuated that he won't be getting traded.
The trade deadline is a fun time in the NFL calendar in which moves are made all across the league. But, the speculation and buzz is endless. For these guys specifically, keep an eye on them all, but it would be surprising to see any of the trio get traded at this point.
