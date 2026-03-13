Jets 'In the Mix' for Former Ravens, Cowboys QB

The New York Jets have already added one quarterback this offseason and it really sounds like the franchise is looking for more.

Geno Smith came to town in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal made sense for New York after a tough 2025 season. Justin Fields is still on the roster, but wasn't the answer for the team last season. Now, arguably, the play-calling wasn't great. That didn't help. But still, Fields wasn't the answer and now Smith is in town.

The Jets haven't moved on from Fields. So, until they officially do, nothing can be ruled out fully. But SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets "will add another quarterback" and mentioned a handful of names as potential fits. Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton and even Tyrod Taylor have been mentioned before. Hughes also reported that veteran Cooper Rush is "in the mix," which hasn't been a name out there a lot.

The Jets are still looking to add

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"The Jets will add another quarterback to the room with Geno Smith. Nothing is imminent, per team sources," Hughes wrote. "[Darren Mougey] and Aaron Glenn plan to let the dust settle a bit more, assess their options, and then move forward.

"Carson Wentz remains an option. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich is a big fan and would love to see him added to the quarterback room behind Smith. Wentz, though, has options outside New York and is still rehabbing. While the Jets have interest, a return to Minnesota makes sense, too. Cooper Rush is in the mix, as is a potential Reich reunion with Andy Dalton. Tyrod Taylor, who spent the last two seasons with the Jets, is also a candidate."

Rush is an eight-year veteran with experience playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. The first seven years of his career were in Dallas and he joined the Ravens for the 2025 campaign. Overall, he has played in 42 games and has 16 starts under his belt and a 9-7 record. Where backup quarterbacks are concerned, you can do much worse than Rush. If he were to land in New York, he would be a capable backup, as he has been throughout his entire career to this point.