Jets Mock Trade: Colts Land 5-Year Veteran LB From New York
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The New York Jets have made moves to build their defense in Aaron Glenn's vision all offseason. There are very few players from the pre-Glenn era who have found themselves safe on the roster.
But the defense looks much better right now than they did a year ago. They're trending in the right direction and there's a chance they could look to make even more moves, including a trade that would send linebacker Jamien Sherwood to the Indianapolis Colts.
Here's a mock trade that would work for both sides:
In this deal, the Jets would be landing a fourth round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft while the Colts would land Sherwood to help anchor their defense.
Why this makes sense for the Colts
For the Colts, this deal makes sense because their roster would get better. They're seemingly in win now mode, so they can't approach it with any mentality other than an 'all-in" mentality. That means trading a 2027 draft pick for a linebacker who can help them right now would make plenty of sense.
Sherwood is a very talented linebacker who has seen a bigger role on the Jets defense with each passing year. The Colts could use him as the anchor in the middle of their defense, though they will need to re-sign him after the 2027 season. Either way, this deal brings them a solid linebacker for at least two years.
Why this makes sense for the Jets
The Jets added Demario Davis this offseason and they should have plenty of opportunities to add a linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft. On the off chance that Sonny Styles makes it to pick No. 16 (very, very unlikely), he would be the dream selection.
But there are plenty of NFL draft prospects who will be available in the second round and the Jets have two selections to work with. They have pick No. 33 and pick No. 44, which could be used on a linebacker prospect like Jacob Rodriguez or Jake Golday to help bolster the unit moving forward.
Adding some draft capital would continue to push the Jets in the direction they're going in. This deal would also clear some cap space. It could make sense for both sides ahead of the NFL draft.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com